No UK Cop Should Take the Knee!

No UK Cop should have taken the knee in front of Black Lives Matter protestors this week. Police are meant to uphold the law without fear or favour not capitulate to the mob or show political support.

Now don’t get me wrong: the killing of George Floyd was disgusting and all right-minded people, no matter what colour, must condemn it unequivocally.

I want the copper who murdered George in broad daylight not only sacked but tried and found guilty and locked up with the key thrown away.

There have been too many black Americans killed by cops in situations like this and there is still clearly a racism problem in the American police. BUT that doesn’t mean every copper in the US is a racist madman.

Let’s Do This Another Way

The murder of George Floyd does not justify days of rioting on the streets in America’s big cities. I also have to question what are the rioters hoping to achieve apart from a new pair of Adidas or Nike sneakers. There is a world of difference between protest and rioting.

Their violence and rioting actually provides an escape route for the white supremacists and racists who live amongst them. The racists weaponize the rage and the rioting to almost justify the murder of a black man by a white cop.

Here’s a line I never thought I would write, I actually agree with Barrack Obama who tweeted, "Let’s do this another way. Let's stop thinking our voice don’t matter and vote. Not just for the president...educate yourself and know who you’re voting for. And that’s how we're going to hit 'em."

He is correct just as President Trump is wrong to use inflammatory language like “when the looting starts the shooting starts.” However, Trump is correct in saying he will not ignore or condone the riots and the lawlessness.

Trump should have used his platform and his tweets to heal, not stoke up more trouble. It was a disgusting tweet.

Policing or Virtue Signalling?

However, none of the above justifies Cops in the UK bending a knee and showing their support for Black Lives Matter whilst wearing their uniform or carrying out their duties.

This virtue signalling nonsense started when the Police Force was turned into a ‘service’ and became a branch of the Social Services rather than a law enforcement body.

I fully understand that we police by consent but we can never have a police force that polices by the Common Purpose agenda or the Antifa rule book.

I have no problem with coppers being friendly or trying to engage with the community or the event they are policing and trying to keep the atmosphere friendly. However, there is a world of difference between a copper swaying to the Reggae beat at the Notting Hill Carnival and cops going down on their knees in front of a mob of yobs outside Downing street in a clear worldwide sign of support for the protestors’ political cause.

I’ve had enough of rainbow boot laces and painted Panda cars to illustrate that Plod have empathy with the LGBT community. Town councils, Police stations and even fire stations seem mad keen to fly the gay pride flag but are less enthusiastic about the Flag of Saint George. I wonder why? It is just pathetic virtue signalling in my opinion.

Do you remember the row back in 2017 when cops wanted to wear a black union flag badge with a thin blue line in it to commemorate their fallen colleagues? It was banned and the Met said, “The Metropolitan Police has a dress code policy to clarify standards expected from all staff, whether they are wearing uniform or plain clothes.”

So, the question has to be, do the top cops also have a policy on their officers bending a knee?

It would seem not! As Scotland Yard have issued a statement saying, 'Our officers are part of the communities of London and care deeply about justice and equality.

'Taking the knee is a personal decision and should individual officers at their own discretion, where it was safe to do so, and it doesn't interfere with their operational duties, decide to kneel on one knee with Londoners they are free to do so.'

© AP Photo / Sang Tan British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK

Even the cop’s union backed this PC nonsense with Ken Marsh, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, saying his colleagues kneeling down was ‘a show of empathy and respect over the death of Mr Floyd.’

Well, it might be okay with the top cops and their union but judging by the reaction on social media it is not alright by the general public who pay the wages of these ‘PC PCs’.

Going down on one knee didn’t really help much either because the mob then turned violent and started shouting that Boris was a fascist and that all coppers are bastards!

Not content with just shouting, some of this mob also daubed graffiti on the buildings and statues in Westminster.

All Lives Matter

Also, let’s just examine that quote from the Met and Dick of the Yard in more detail, “where it was safe to do so, and it doesn't interfere with their operational duties.”

Hold on Cressida, I and millions of other law-abiding Brits have been under virtual house arrest for over 8 weeks due to the pandemic and not even able to see our dying grannies but you stand or kneel idly by whilst thousands of people ignore all the rules on social distancing to protest and probably increase the rate of infection?

Or pray tell me are these people immune from catching and, more importantly, spreading coronavirus?

Talking of Coronavirus, I wonder what Ms Dick makes of the comments of one of the organisers of the protest, a young 18-year old black woman who said there was more danger of her being killed by a British Copper than dying of Coronavirus? Or how does Cressida respond to the same woman’s assertion that the UK is a racist society?

This is another clear-cut example of there being one law for the decent silent majority in the UK and another law for the lefty rabble. It sets a dangerous precedent for the future of policing in the UK.

Black Lives Matter, White Lives Matter. We all matter.

Can we all stop fighting each other and actually build a better future for all our children where we all abide by the same laws and the police are not politicised.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.