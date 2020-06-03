Register
16:03 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The City of London is seen from Greenwich Park, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

    The Lockdown is Over!

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    421
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/86/1079508600_0:256:3033:1962_1200x675_80_0_0_99a57288883683e51ae12ab654508cc7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006031079508674-the-lockdown-is-over/

    Whether you agree with the easing or not we must all face reality and say it is now broken beyond repair so whatever Boris or his stooges say in their nightly press conferences from the ‘Ministry of Truth’ we must start to think about how we build a new UK.

    The first positive is that the weekend press conferences from the Ministry of Silly Talks have now been cancelled but Boris may as well go further and cancel all of them and just give us a weekly update of the massaged figures and the latest PR spin.

    I don’t know anyone, including myself, who watches them anymore. Forget Coronavirus, we have all got ‘conferenceitis’! The symptoms being: confusion, nausea, eyes glazing over and sense of smell really heightened as you can really smell the BS in the room! You also start humming the Fun Boy Three hit, The Lunatics have taken over the Asylum.

    Some of his new rules are plain bonkers!

    Boris’ ‘new normal’ is that you can’t have sex with someone who doesn’t live in your own household. That will work Bojo, not! This edict is almost a comedy sketch in itself coming from a man who has a well-documented history of failing to keep it in his trousers and who has advisors like the ‘Bonking Professor’ who have similar problems.

    You can have up to 6 people in the garden for a BBQ but they can’t use your loo and only one person is allowed to use the barbecue tongs! That sounds like a recipe for disaster and a ‘real swell party’. No one is going to abide by that, are they?

    Judging by the crap, both literal and metaphorical, left behind in my local park people are already ignoring this edict.

    Whose bright idea was it to close all the public loos in the park and countryside? Judging by my daily walks there is now more chance of dying from a variety of illnesses like dysentery, as you wade through the soiled toilet roll and human excrement behind every hedge and tree. People are quite literally sh*tting on their own doorstep and the question of who sh*ts in the woods is no longer applicable to just bears!

    Mass gathering protest in Hyde Park
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Mass gathering protest in Hyde Park

    Boris’s ‘new normal’ is that Ikea has reopened. I couldn’t believe that people would queue in their cars for over 3 hours on the hottest day of the year to get their fix of flat pack furniture.

    Talking of getting a fix look at the queues outside Mc Donald’s too. Is this what we have as a nation have been reduced to? No longer crying, “a horse, a horse, my Kingdom for a horse” Now it’s “a big Mac, a big Mac, my kingdom for a flat pack wardrobe with one screw missing!”

    These new rules are a joke and I’ve seen more joined up thinking at my young nephew’s house during a home-schooling session!

    What Boris Should Do

    Boris knows and we all know that there is a direct link between survival rates for Covid and obesity so what’s the first shop he opens? That’s right - McDonalds so that we can all load up on sugar and bad fats! Go figure!

    Boris should be publishing new dietary guidelines attacking sugar and ultra-processed foods, not good fats.

    He should reintroduce proper cooking lessons at school immediately. He should support local butchers and green grocers by giving them massive rates reductions.

    He should also instruct Councils to refuse planning permission for a chicken shack or burger joint every three steps on our high streets.

    He should use similar operation fear tactics to the ones that made us ‘stay at home’ to change the way we eat and that should include banning firms like McDonalds and Coca Cola from sponsoring any form of sport.

    They are as bad as the Tobacco industry and that was banned from sponsoring sport so why not these sugar pushers?

    However, in Boris’ ‘new normal’ the Prem is back…on TV with no crowds. Is that decision based on appeasing football fans or just another way to sell more advertising for products that kill us? Who wants to watch sport on TV with no crowds? Not me for sure! Have you seen those German games? There’s more atmosphere at a wake?

    In Boris’ ‘new normal’ all the non-essential shops are going to re-open soon but you have to stand 2 metres away from each other and not touch or try the clobber on. That’s not shopping, is it? Anyway, don’t we already shop like that but at a much greater distance? Yes, it’s called shopping on the internet!

    Why would you bother going to a shopping mall or high street where you can’t really socialise or go for a coffee or a beer whilst you’re shopping? Answer: you won’t, will you?

    Boris and his advisers need to be addressing all of this with real urgency. The high street was already dying before Covid and now this way of shopping has, with apologies to Monty Python, “passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be!”

    Time for Big Bold Ideas

    We need to boldly reimagine our shopping habits and our city centres. This is why we need to scrap Hs2, provide every home with high speed internet and whack loads of money into converting our shops in city centres into housing, both social and private.

    Boris should already be coming up with schemes that support individual, independent or specialist shops cafes and bars to flourish. The days of one major high street name being the anchor tenant or the magnet to attract shoppers are well and truly over.

    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    Paths of Lockdown: How COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Eased Around the UK

    Of course, Boris’s big PR play, aided and abetted by the MSM, is the constant tease that our boozers will re-open ‘tomorrow, tomorrow bet your bottom dollar’.

    But a pub where you can’t stand at the bar, have to order via an app, are limited to a couple of pints and if you eat you’re cocooned behind a Perspex shield aint my idea of a pub. Pubs and restaurants are not going to survive like this and that is why the arbitrary 2 metre rule has to be scrapped or reduced to a metre immediately.

    In his ‘new normal’ you’re going to have to wear a mask on a flight and there’s a real possibility of quarantine at both ends. I’m sorry that isn’t a holiday that’s a torture regime. I think I’ll holiday in the UK or drive to Spain or France.

    In Boris’ ‘new normal’ our theatres are remaining closed and our music venues are boarded up and it doesn’t appear that Boris has any real plans to reopen them. If a cinema can open why can’t our theatres?

    There have already been theatres and gig venues going in to administration and now the RSC, the National and the Royal Opera House are under very real threat of closure or going out of business. Boris needs to come up with a package to rescue the cultural industries and give them some guarantees now.

    It’s not just about art either, the cultural industries are worth £101 BILLION to the UK economy which is about £13 million an hour! That’s a lot of ‘bread’ from a lot of ‘Circuses’ Boris!

    I was in favour of a lockdown but I wanted it earlier, i.e. before Cheltenham and I wanted it to be harsher and I believe we would be in a better place now if Boris had done that.

    Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / Geoff Robins
    Priti Patel Insists UK 'Owes it to Thousands of COVID Victims' to Impose Post-Lockdown Quarantine

    However, I believe we have all been magnificent in flattening the curve and the threat to the NHS.

    Now is the time for big bold ideas. If Boris truly believes we are on top of this virus he should introduce intense screening and protection of the elderly and the most vulnerable.

    However, he must also urgently create a bold vison for a new Britain not a ‘coronavirus compromise’ UK which continues to curtail our liberty, prosperity and creativity.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse