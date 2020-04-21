Register
18:41 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    General view from Westminster bridge during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 9, 2020.

    UK Government is Deluded!

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (208)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/97/1078899714_0:153:3125:1910_1200x675_80_0_0_fbdf84c8c50f893dbd932d6e2fc99711.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202004211079045661-uk-government-is-deluded/

    The whole globe may be struggling with Coronavirus but the UK government is struck down with a vicious form of a new disease, ‘DELUSIONITUS’!

    How else do you explain their belief that they are doing a good job on the pandemic as the bodies mount up in the morgue?

    They are still refusing to admit that they were wrong in early March, when WHO declared a major pandemic, to allow the Cheltenham Festival and other mass gatherings to go ahead whilst not moving to a full lockdown combined with mass testing of the UK population.

    By the way this is not me criticising with the benefit of hindsight as I said the same in this column before the festival on 10 March.

    Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries, in a pure Government propaganda video with Boris Johnson on March 11, answered the PM’s staged question about why we weren’t banning mass events like Cheltenham with this reply, “In general these sorts of events and gatherings are not seen as to be something which are going to have a big effect, so we don’t want to disrupt people’s lives.”

    People’s Lives Are Disrupted

    What the hell does she think her and Boris Johnson’s ridiculous and downright criminally insane idea to allow it to happen has done to tens of thousands of Brits’ lives who have lost loved ones these past few weeks?!

    My father in law died on Friday and his death has devastated my family.

    He didn’t die of Coronavirus but in modern Britain his death has been dominated by this dreadful deadly virus.

    When the funeral directors arrived to remove his body, they were dressed in full hazmat suits and masks and although I fully appreciate why they have to take such precautions it was dreadfully upsetting to witness. It made his final farewell from his home so impersonal.

    Likewise, the confusion over what kind of funeral we will be able to have is also very upsetting. One minute a member of the useless cabinet tell us only 20 can attend a funeral and then it goes down to six. Even now there seems to be no clarity.

    One thing is for sure there will be no wake to celebrate his life because of the social distancing rules. Just remind me again how many people went to Cheltenham each and every day?!

    If the Government cannot even provide clarity on end of life policy how or why do they expect us to accept anything else they say in their stage-managed daily press conferences.

    International Exemplar or National Scandal?

    Jenny Harries patronisingly told us on Sunday that the UK had been an 'international exemplar in preparedness' for the coronavirus crisis. You what Jenny?

    She also said that we should have a more adult conversation about personal protection equipment for our frontline NHS heroes.

    Jenny, at the risk of sounding immature, we don’t want to have any form of conversation after 100 NHS staff have died, we just want the effing equipment given to them.

    But just when you thought she had her foot firmly in the hole she continued to dig and defended the overall plan to combat the virus and said the containment phase was “very successful.”

    So according to Jenny it’s ‘steady as we go’ as we continue to be on target to have the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe!

    And that's just the official figures of deaths in hospitals before we even begin to look in to the growing scandal of those who have died in care homes or in the community, who are not included in the official ‘massaged’ figures.

    FILE PHOTO: The statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is silhouetted in front of the Houses of Parliament in London January 24, 2015
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    UK Parl't Holds First-Ever Meeting Via Videoconference Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    This is a national scandal and she is a disgrace and must surely be sacked.

    Increasingly, I am beginning to get the clear impression that the Government haven’t got a clue what they are doing and when Boris isn’t around they are even worse.

    Junior minister after junior minister is put up to the daily news interviews to be torn apart by Piers Morgan. Later in the day we have the press conference where they trot out their clichéd soundbites about following the science; but what if their scientific advice is wrong? As it clearly was about Cheltenham, mass testing and an early implementation of a lockdown.

    I know the polls say that the majority of people think they are doing good job but I am sure that poll result is only because people are bloody scared rather than a vote of confidence in our political masters.

    Get a Bloody Grip

    Whether you believe the Sunday Times article or not, it is clear that we should have tested much, much earlier. It is also clear that Cheltenham and other mass events should have been banned earlier.

    The government love to hide behind their oft-repeated cliché that they are following the scientific advice but it is now clear that the advice given by Jenny and her colleagues was wrong, plain wrong.

    Herd immunity was a bonkers idea but what really sticks in my throat is that unlike Macron our government seem afraid to fess up to us, the people, and admit they have made mistakes.

    I am sorry they are treating us like children and they are beginning to test our collective patience. 

    Boris’ useless lieutenants love their 5-part plans or pillars so here are my 5 suggestions or demands once Boris is back in charge.

    We need Boris to do a Macron and accept he was too slow on the lockdown.

    We need him to explain the exit plan.

    We need him to close down the BLOODY airports. How on earth can they still be open?

    We need mass testing.

    We need less excuses and more action on getting PPE to our NHS heroes.

    In other words, get your finger out and get a bloody grip Boris.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (208)
    Tags:
    death toll, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, UK government, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse