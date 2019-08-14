Register
16:34 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A riot police fires tear gas during a confrontation with protesters on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Droves of protesters filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts on Monday in a general strike staged on a weekday to draw more attention to their demands that the semi-autonomous Chinese city's leader resign.

    US, UK Hong Kong Hypocrisy

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    150

    Imagine the response if protesters were to smash up JFK or Heathrow airports, closing down international flight services. The US and British authorities would have culprits rounded up and jailed, or worse, shot dead on the spot by armed police.

    The scenes of vandalism and lawless insurrection this week at Hong Kong’s airport – the world’s eighth-busiest hub for passengers – were staggering. Thousands of club-wielding demonstrators trashed the terminals causing cancellation of all flights for the day.

    A reporter for China’s Global Times news outlet was lynched by an angry mob on suspicion of being an undercover policeman. That suspicion does not excuse beating the man nearly to death, nor the subsequent attacks on paramedics as they entered the airport to retrieve the injured journalist.

    What’s also staggering is the hypocrisy of the American and British governments and their media.

    Senior US and British politicians are condemning China and the Hong Kong police for heavy-handed tactics towards the “pro-democracy protesters”. American diplomats have been photographed holding discussions with organizers of the demonstrations, which have rocked the southern Chinese enclave for the past 10 weeks.

    Anti-government protesters try to prevent a passenger from breaching a barricade in front of departure gates, during a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport, China August 13, 2019.
    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    Anti-government protesters try to prevent a passenger from breaching a barricade in front of departure gates, during a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport, China August 13, 2019.

    The United Nations has also weighed in to censure China for repression and excessive use of police force. Why hasn’t the UN condemned French authorities for their much more lethal use of force against Yellow Vest protesters, dozens of whom have lost eyes from French police firing projectiles at close range?

    Britain’s Daily Mail had the gall to report on how Hong Kong’s “riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters in violent scenes at Hong Kong airport”. That was after gangs of “pro-democracy protesters” ransacked the property and had attacked several people, including the reporter mentioned above.

    Upping the ante of interfering in China’s sovereign affairs, a senior British lawmaker has urged Britain to grant citizenship to Hong Kong residents. Conservative MP Tom Tugendhadt said this would give “reassurance to protesters” that Britain supports their cause.

    Hong Kong was a British colony until it was handed back to China in 1997. Beijing has sovereign control of the enclave albeit with a degree of local autonomy until the full handover to China’s integration in 2047 as per the negotiated transfer with Britain. Nevertheless, Beijing has authority to ensure law and order in the territory.

    For Washington and London to remonstrate with China over how it handles the civil unrest is totally unwarranted.

    The demonstrations were sparked by an extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong executive which would allow criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China for prosecution. The Hong Kong authorities have since shelved the extradition bill after demonstrations began to disrupt the territories commerce and civic society.

    Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Police fired tear gas late Sunday afternoon to try to disperse a demonstration in Hong Kong as protesters took over streets in two parts of the Asian financial capital, blocking traffic and setting up another night of likely showdowns with riot police.
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Police fired tear gas late Sunday afternoon to try to disperse a demonstration in Hong Kong as protesters took over streets in two parts of the Asian financial capital, blocking traffic and setting up another night of likely showdowns with riot police.

    But the disturbances have continued to grow and become more violent. Last month, Hong Kong’s legislative building was trashed by marauding gangs who defaced the Chinese national flag and erected the British Union Jack. Other street demonstrations have unfurled British and American flags.

    There is thus sound evidence for the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities to claim that the “pro-democracy protesters” are being orchestrated as part of a “color revolution” playbook used by the US and Western allies for regime-change subversion.

    It seems significant that the Hong Kong mayhem comes at a time when the Trump administration is waging a trade war with China and trying to coerce Chinese President Xi Jinping into making onerous concessions for American economic advantage.

    In any case, whatever the possible motives for interference in China’s affairs, what is undeniable is the sheer hypocrisy and disingenuousness of American and British “concern”.

    A few years back when US citizens launched an “Occupy Wall Street” protest against American oligarchic oppression and exploitation, the peaceful demonstrators were ruthlessly clubbed off the streets and public parks. Heads were split open by batons and hundreds of law-abiding citizens were thrown into the back of armored vehicles.

    British politicians and media tut-tut at China’s possible deployment of anti-terror laws to quell the violent chaos in Hong Kong. During 150 years of British colonial rule, Hong Kong never even had elections nor local government. It was ruled directly from London. Britain’s use of anti-terror laws was notoriously deployed in Northern Ireland during recent conflict (1969-1997) when tens of thousands of citizens were incarcerated without any due process or fair trial. British police and soldiers operated a shoot-to-kill policy resulting in hundreds of innocent civilians being murdered.

    Hong Kong’s political dispute is for the people of the territory to resolve by dialogue and peaceful means. China’s central government has the authority to ensure public order and respect for institutions. The US and Britain should apply their moralizing interventions to their own citizens – if they had any integrity about their pretensions.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Day Five: Airport Shuts Down as Protesters Wreak Havoc in Hong Kong
    Official Calls Violence at Hong Kong Airport 'Near-Terrorist Acts'
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, United States, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse