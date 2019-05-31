Register
01 June 2019
    UK Conservative Party placards

    Who Cares Who Lead Doomed Tories?

    © AFP 2019 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    Forget about the return of Love Island the real action over the next few weeks is going to be on the “no love lost Island” of the Tory leadership competition.

    The candidates are lining up and they all appear to me to be more dysfunctional than the participants in a Jeremy Kyle show but a hell of a lot less interesting.

    Sajid Javid or “the SaJ” is positioning himself as the hard man, promising 20 thousand more police jobs — why didn’t he mention that whilst he was in the cabinet of Theresa who cut them when Home Secretary?

    Rory Stewart, has fessed up to smoking opium. That doesn’t worry me as I want politicians who have lived a bit. But really Love, that is the only thing that makes you in the slightest bit interesting, now off you toddle and start a business as a p*ss poor Mick Jagger cover band!

    Boris Johnson — more faces than Big Ben and even his inability to keep it in his trousers has grown boring!

    Nigel Farage
    © Photo : AP/Victoria Jones
    Farage is a LOSER!
    Michael Gove — more betrayals than Brutus. Other candidates need to fear the ides of every month not just March with this smiling assassin.

    Andrea Leadsome — should have been chosen instead of Mother Theresa but Tories never learn, so she has no chance.

    Matt Hancock — Looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights. Come back when you’ve lived a bit son.

    Jeremy Hunt — many make a mistake when saying his surname. Enough said! He is Theresa May in trousers.

    Esther Mcvey — professional Scouser, ex TV presenter and only thing in her favour is she is a leaver.

    James Cleverly — surely the prefix “Un” is missing from his surname?

    Dominic Rabb — No chance! Did you see his “Cameron” lite kitchen video. All sizzle and no sausage!

    Kit Malthouse — ego bigger than his belly. No chance.

    Mark Harper- Who?

    Jezza would run out of lie detectors with this motley crew as they pronounce what they would do if they became leader and therefore PM.

    I love the way they have all developed a spine and are now slagging each other off and how some, even though they were complicit in Theresa the Appeaser’s EU betrayal, think that they can get away with the lame excuse of only following orders or as they put it, ‘collective cabinet responsibility.’

    Make no mistake about it, some of these ‘Con’ contenders would have happily sold us out too as they are so power mad. To be honest there are some amongst them who would even sell their own Granny to get the top job, are you listening Michael?

    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Political Hit Job? What's Behind Financial Scrutiny of Farage's Brexit Party
    But the real point, for all my sarcasm, is it really correct in these times of a divided nation that the next leader of this great nation is going to be selected by only a few hundred of the dwindling number of Conservative members?

    The Conservatives, fresh from being hammered in the EU polls by the F Factor of Farage and the Brexit Party have been dealt another blow today by a new YouGov poll. This poll puts the Lib Dems in the lead with Brexit second and the Tories in joint third place with Comrade Corbyn’s crazy gang.

    I know there is a world of difference between EU voting and how people vote in a general election in normal political times and you can not draw conclusions from one to the other so you have to be cautious.

    BUT these are not normal times, as never before have the people of this country been betrayed by the entire political class and in particular by the Tory party.

    Despite the massaging of the EU poll results by Alastair Campbell and the ‘war criminal’ Blair. Despite the fact that the BBC and Sky News lapped up his corrupt maths, like performing seals clapping for another dead fish to be thrown at them, the stark plain facts are that the result last week was much, much more than a protest vote.

    The two-party system, if not dead, is certainly holed beneath the waterline and established politicians have an almost impossible job to shore it up or restore our faith in them.

    If you don’t believe me let me tell you another important fact about this latest YouGov poll which the MSM are not mentioning.

    The Brexit party was not even named as a full choice like Labour, Conservative, Lib Dems or the SNP! Instead it was categorised under “other.”

    In other words, YouGov poll respondents were not prompted, you first had to click on “other” for the Brexit Party to show up as a choice along with Chuka’s (chuck my career away) Change party which is currently bottom of the poll on 1 percent.

    So, in essence for the Brexit Party to be polling at 22 percent, just behind the Lib Dems is an even more remarkable result and further proof if needed that the political earthquake is indeed happening.

    YouGov and other pollsters must change this dreadfully unfair situation asap. A party that clearly won a national election should not be grouped in ‘other” and it is clear if the Brexit Party had been named with the other four parties they would have polled much higher and be in the first place in this opinion poll.

    No doubt the Peterborough by-election will confirm this and with the Labour candidate not even bothering to turn up to the latest hustings in the city it looks like they have already given up on holding the seat so please expect to see the Brexit Party’s first MP installed on June 7.

    Politics, as I have been saying for ages, now is no longer left versus right, it is us versus them. The ‘Us’ being the people the ‘Them’ being the self-serving pigs of Westminster.

    People might dress it up as politics being fractured between leavers and remainers but it goes much deeper than that. Many remainers can even see that the will of the people is being ignored, which is why they are calling for another referendum.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Scott Heppell
    No More Milkshakes!
    The BBC and Sky News in their glass, or is it Perspex bubble, and studio outside Westminster can’t see either or are, I suspect, ignoring it preferring instead to focus on this phoney leadership race and denying the 17.4 million who voted for Brexit a real voice.

    You want evidence? I will give you evidence: how many times has that Femi ‘man boy’ been on the news spouting his BS about Brexit. When are the MSM going to ask him, who is funding him to be constantly hanging around Westminster like a bad smell? Is he really the authentic voice of youth or has he been brought in straight form central casting?

    More evidence? You want more evidence?

    Well, what about the fact that although the vote last week was overwhelmingly for the Brexit Party how come BBC Question Time only had one leaver on the panel against four remainers last night? Or is it five if you include Fiona Bruce? Or am I being cynical?

    I know why this happens, because the only way you get to the top in the BBC in particular is as newly elected Brexit MEP Martin Daubney posted on Twitter today “because to get into the plum media jobs you have to row in the same direction as the captain.”

    Martin is bang on the money and this bias against the majority view has to stop and stop now and I’m afraid the only way that is going to happen is if we scrap the licence fee or poll tax as I call it and cut the BBC down to size.

    The likes of Andrew Marr keep berating Farage for his lack of a manifesto but these lame stream lefty media poodles should be careful what they wish for because sources close to the Brexit party tell me that there will be plenty of words on the future of the BBC in any manifesto or policy platform as Mr Farage calls it! I am afraid to say Andrew when it comes to cutting out your organisations clear bias you are clearly in Nigel’s cross hairs. 

    Similarly, with white elephant projects like the doomed Hs2 vanity exercise of George Osborne people outside the Westminster bubble have seen through the lies about it helping the regions and know full well it is all about getting people to London quicker (by 10 minutes from Brum, big deal!) and nothing about revitalising the North. Again, if this policy is in the manifesto, sorry ‘Policy platform’ it is a sure-fire vote winner as is Farage’s constant suggestion that the House of Lords is no longer fit for purpose and needs abolishing.

    So, to be frank I don’t give a flying toss who gets elected as the next leader of the failed Conservative Party. However, I care immensely who the next Prime Minister is and the only way to fairly decide that is to bring on the General election sooner rather than later. Then hopefully both the Tories and Labour will be demolished and the Brexit Party will gain many seats.

    I sense the plug hole in the swamp is beginning to be pulled so keep pulling please!

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    brexit party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
