Register
14:11 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London

    It's Not Personal but the Tories Are 'Lower Than Vermin' – Never Vote Tory

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Tommy Sheridan
    0 10

    Detailed analysis of the effect of Tory austerity policies on the lives of ordinary folk across the dis-United Kingdom were produced last week and reminded me of one of the best statements in one of the best films I have ever had the pleasure of watching.

    'Brassed Off' (1996) is a film which brilliantly illustrates the human cost of the war Thatcher and the Tories waged on the miners in 1984/85.

    The Tories rejoiced in the industrial vandalism they presided over, the rampant poverty and inequality they caused and the millions of hopes and dreams they crushed as millions were thrown out of well-paid and secure jobs to feed their monetarist ideology and finance capital over industry philosophy. They destroyed coal mining and manufacturing industry as a whole throughout the decade and a half they were in office (1979-1997) and drove unemployment up from one million to over three million. The film should be shown in every school and discussed as part of the essential social studies syllabus.

    READ MORE: Tory MP Rees-Mogg's Sharing of AfD Leader's Brexit Speech Infuriates Twitter

    Phil is a character played by the excellent Stephen Tompkinson in ‘Brassed Off'. He is a coal miner whose pit is going through the process of being selected for closure. Like millions of ordinary households they are mired in debt and his wife is pressurising him to accept the redundancy money rather than fight the pit closure as it would provide some short term financial relief. Phil is a proud man and he and his coal miner father (played by the sublime but sadly departed Pete Postlethewaite) are determined to fight on for the pit and the Grimley Colliery Band his dad organises. Some members can no longer afford the band dues and the fear is they won't be able to play in the UK Band Championship in London. The survival of the pit and the band are intertwined.

    To try and make ends meet Phil takes on a second job as ‘Chuckles' the clown and hires himself out to children's birthday parties. As the debt burden grows heavier and causes more stress, anxiety and family tension Phil, dressed as Chuckles, reflects sagely on life and the origin of the Tory Party:

    "So God was creating man. And his little assistant came up to him and he said: "Hey, we've got all these bodies left, but we're right out of brains, we're right out of hearts and we're right out of vocal chords." And God said: "Fuck it! Sew 'em up anyway. Smack smiles on the faces and make them talk out of their arses." And lo, God created the Tory Party".

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    No-Deal Brexit Won't Cause Collapse in Europe or in UK - Tory Party Member
    It is a truism of Tory rule that the rich always get richer while the poor always get shafted. Chuckles called it 100% correct when he explained the genesis of the Tory party. They exist to defend the rank and privileges of the rich and powerful. Everything they do and say is dedicated to promoting the interests of the wealthy at the expense of the working class. Whatever misdemeanours you commit in life please don't ever sink so low that you vote Tory.

    Think about it, voting Tory is akin to death. When you are dead you don't know you are dead. The pain and suffering is felt by others. The same thing happens when you vote Tory. The Tories are just like snow. They cover everything up and lie everywhere.

    Hate is a strong word and we should try and avoid getting personal but I cannot hide the fact I hate the Tory Party as an institution and political project. They stand for inequality, poverty, illegal wars, low wages and scapegoating of immigrants and/or benefit recipients whenever it suits them to deflect from their woeful economic incompetence.

    READ MORE: Who Will Jump Next? Westminster Gossip Mill Goes Into Overdrive After Tory Split

    Across the UK today over 4 million are being raised in poverty. Over 1 million families rely on food banks each week for survival. Homelessness is at record levels and now stalks over 320,000 citizens. The number of premature deaths linked to the combined damage caused by the cruel, cold and callous benefit cuts; the disastrous universal credit roll out; and the benefits sanctions regime introduced by the Tories as the heart of their austerity programme stands at 120,000.

    The Tories don't just murder innocent civilians with bombs in Libya, Syria and Yemen they also murder folk through harsh and heartless austerity measures.

    Heartless Tories stood with tears in their eyes as Big Ben was silenced for repairs but showed inhuman indifference when Grenfell Tower caught fire and wiped out the lives of 72 residents and injured over 230 others.

    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    UK Tory MPs’ Unique Resignation Spurred by Brexit ‘Driving Force’
    Theresa May and her Conservative conmen whipped up a frenzy of fear and resentment over immigration to blind people from the real cause of low pay, housing shortages and NHS waiting lists. It is Tory policies of tax cuts for the rich but bedroom tax for the poor, slashing public services expenditure but spending more on nuclear weapons and illegal wars which leads to housing shortages, hospital waiting lists and increased poverty.

    Immigrants don't cause poverty and low pay they are the victims of poverty and low pay. The creation of a ‘hostile environment' is what led to hundreds of families who had lived and worked in the UK since 1948, the ‘Windrush Generation', being threatened with and suffering deportations.

    In every aspect of life the Tories are incompetent or criminally complicit for multi-billion pound corporations paying little or no taxes, the Carillion collapse which cost the tax payer £148 million and creating the conditions necessary for the wholesale future privatisation of the NHS.

    The debase nature of the Conservative Party is not new. In fact it is entirely consistent throughout their history. After experiencing the harshness of life under the Tories prior to 1945 the Labour politician credited most with the introduction of the ground breaking and life changing National Health Service, Nye Bevan, chose his words carefully on the eve of the birth of the NHS on July 1948 when he addressed a rally in Manchester:

    "That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party that inflicted those bitter experiences on me. So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin. They condemned millions of first-class people to semi-starvation. Now the Tories are pouring out money in propaganda of all sorts and are hoping by this organised sustained mass suggestion to eradicate from our minds all memory of what we went through. But, I warn you young men and women, do not listen to what they are saying now. Do not listen to the seductions of Lord Woolton. He is a very good salesman. If you are selling shoddy stuff you have to be a good salesman. But I warn you they have not changed, or if they have they are slightly worse than they were".

    READ MORE: UK PM May's Main Goal is to Prevent Tory Party Rift — Political Analyst

    Those words are as applicable today as they were in 1948. The Tories as an institution and political party continue to be ‘lower than vermin' in my eyes. Never trust them, never vote for them and never support them. As council elections loom in England and Wales and European elections are poised to take place on May 23rd across the UK remind yourself what the Tories stand for and resolve to oppose them all the time until your dying breath.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Muslim Ex-Tory Chair Wary of Islamism Opponent Michael Gove Becoming British PM
    Sadiq Khan Draws Flak for Linking Tory Education Cuts to Knife Crime Epidemic
    Resigned Tory MPs Speak at Press Conference (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    social inequality, political party, Tories, banks, film, Tory, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Viewer's Remorse
    Viewer’s Remorse
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse