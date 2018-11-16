Register
11:48 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Claudio Ranieri (File)

    Football: Can Claudio Ranieri Work His Magic at Fulham?

    © REUTERS / Craig Brough
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    Cometh the hour, cometh the man? The appointment this week of Claudio Ranieri as manager of the Premier League's bottom club Fulham has inevitably led to comparisons with the time he was appointed Leicester Ciry manager in the summer of 2015.

    We all know what happened after that. While a title win for Fulham in 2019-20 would be beyond remarkable, (if that happened then surely Ranieri would really be hailed as the greatest football manager of all-time), don't rule out some significant early improvement at Craven Cottage. Sacking managers often changes very little, but Ranieri is a proven 'impact' manager who seems to do his best work in his first year at a club. It'll obviously help him that he has some good raw material to work with. Fulham have a talented squad and they really shouldn't be bottom of the league.

    They bought too many players during the close season and defensively they've been all over the place, with the full backs attacking too far up the pitch too early in away games. Expect Ranieri to tighten things up in true Italian style and start to pick up some hard-earned goal-less draws and wins-to-nil. Just look what he said in his first interview to the Fulham website: 'As an Italian manager, for us the defensive way is the best for the team. It is important to have a strong vision of the defence. Not just the full backs or goalkeeper, all the team'.

    READ MORE: Football Legend on Serbian Player's Refusal to Wear Poppy Over NATO Bombing

    What Fulham will get from Ranieri as well as bags of experience is pragmatism. Consider the way he guided Leicester to the title, with a succession of 1-0 wins during a very tricky stage of the season in 2016. Yes, it's great to play open, flamboyant football, but you also need to know when to be a little bit more cautious and play the percentages.

    It was when Ranieri had to adapt Leicester's very direct breakaway style the following season to take in the different demands of a Champions League campaign, that the difficulties started. But Fulham don't have to worry about playing in Europe, just staying the Premier League. Their new manager will use whatever tactics he thinks best to achieve that objective in every single match.

    I tipped Fulham for the top half of the table in my Sputnik Premiership Intelligent Punter's Guide earlier in the season, and although that seems a tough task to reach now with just five points on the board so far, they could yet achieve a mid-table berth with the wily old Ranieri at the helm.

    Despite CSKA Defeat Zenit Still Looking Good in Russian Premier League

    The top three teams are still unbeaten in England, but in Russia, it's a different story. Between them Zenit St Petersburg, the leaders, second-placed Krasnodar and third-placed Lokomotiv Moscow, the reigning champions, have lost 10 times. That tells you how competitive Russian football is at present in the season following the hugely successful World Cup.

    The FIFA logo at the headquarters Zurich, Switzerland
    © AP Photo / Keystone, Steffen Schmidt
    Man City Football Club Slams Reports on Breaching FIFA Fair Play as ‘Organized’
    Last weekend Zenit went down 2-0 at CSKA Moscow but they still enjoy a five-point lead at the top. They've also been doing well in Europe. In August they pulled off an incredible second-leg victory in their Europa League qualifier against Dinamo Minsk of Belarus. They had levelled it to 4-4 in normal time, with two goals in the last fifteen minutes, before scoring a further four goals in extra-time to win 8-1 on the night and 8-5 on aggregate. It was the biggest Europa League/UEFA League comeback in 33 years. What made their achievement all the more remarkable is that they were playing with ten men after Parades was sent off with 18 minutes to go of normal time. If there's one match I'd love to have seen live it was this one. Zenit now lead their Europa League group with eight points so their great comeback in the qualifier was certainly worth it.

    Cheltenham Steps Up a Gear

    In horse-racing the jumps season steps up a gear with the valuable three-day November meeting at Cheltenham, which starts on Friday. The showpiece event is the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup on Saturday, due off at 2.25pm. MISTER WHITAKER has won both his starts at the track, most recently when winning the novices' handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and so, at around the 6-1 mark, Mick Channon's charge makes plenty of appeal. The horse he defeated in March, Rather Be, is now 9lbs better off at the weights, which is why he's the 9-2 favourite, but against that Mister Whitaker is likely to have a fitness edge as he won at Carlisle two weeks ago. At longer odds, (10-1), King's Socks, fifth at the Festival in March, looks interesting for a trainer (David Pipe), who saddled the second in this twelve months ago and whose stable has traditionally done well at this meeting.

    READ MORE: UK Minister of State: Some Football Clubs Probed Over Money Laundering

    Last week, in my World of Sport column, I correctly predicted three of Saturday's six Premier League scorelines correctly- amounting to a 162.5-1 treble. We came agonisingly close to a fourth correct scoreline at the Etihad on Sunday, as Man City led Man Utd 2-1 with just four minutes of normal time to go. There's no Premiership games this weekend, but make sure you read next week's World of Sport column, when there'll be a full round of fixtures!

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker CrowdFund

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Red Star's Victory Reminds Us of the Glory Days of Eastern European Football
    Bus Carrying Youth Football Team Falls Off Road in Peru, 7 Minors Killed (PHOTO)
    Man City Football Club Slams Reports on Breaching FIFA Fair Play as ‘Organized’
    Tags:
    football, Fulham FC, UEFA, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse