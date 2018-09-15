Register
14:45 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal who was found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an unknown substance in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018

    Open Season on Russians

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 20

    The ordeal imposed on Russian citizens traveling or sojourning in Western states shows that hysterical Russophobia and official paranoia is out of control. It’s “open season” to criminalize all Russians.

    The cases of Maria Butina detained in the US, and that of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two men who traveled to Salisbury in England, are illustrative of a totally irrational anti-Russian mindset that has run amok.

    All have been accused of being Russian agents. Butina is facing five years in an American jail if she is convicted of spying. Her lawyer maintains she broke no laws while in the US. The only thing she seems "guilty" of is networking with various social and political groups — and of being Russian.

    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Russians in US Face Prejudice From Bosses, Friends After Butina Arrest - Reports
    The two men mentioned, fortunately, made it back to Russia before British authorities incarcerated them too on false charges.

    Petrov and Boshirov have been charged in absentia by British p0lice in connection with the apparent poison-attack on a former Russian spy living in Salisbury. The British government accused the two men of being assassins belonging to Russian military intelligence, GRU. The basis for accusation is the pair were filmed by public CCTV cameras being in Salisbury town on the weekend that ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent.

    READ MORE: Bolton: 'To Hell With International Law!'

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    Butina's Case Helped to Collect Info on Rights Abuses of Russians in US Jails - Russian Embassy
    This week, Petrov and Boshirov came forward to allow an interview with RT and Sputnik's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. The two friends said they are not members of the GRU, and that they visited England for a weekend leisure break as tourists. They denied having anything to do with the Skripal incident, saying they didn't know of him at the time of their visit. Skripal's name hit international headlines after they returned to Russia when the British government issued sensational claims that the Kremlin had tried to assassinate the former spy with Novichok nerve poison.

    If Petrov and Boshirov are telling the truth — and their interview suggests they are — then the British authorities are caught out on spectacular lies. The men are not Kremlin agents, as the British claim. They did not possess Novichok nor any other toxic substance while in England. Yet the British authorities claim the hotel room where the men stayed had traces of Novichok.

    Their names are not aliases, as the British also claimed. They are genuine Russian civilians who happened to be in England at the same time the Skripals became ill.

    We still don't really know how the Skripals were stricken. Was it really a nerve agent? We only have the British government's word for it, which is not reliable. The British appear to have detained the Skripals in an unknown location — six months after the Salisbury incident. How bizarre is that?

    READ MORE: Are American Employers Illegally Discriminating Against Russians?

    Another key point is the inexplicable CCTV images of Petrov and Boshirov showing them separately in a corridor at London's Gatwick airport apparently at exactly the same time. But the men said they were together at all times during their arrival.

    Further, it seems strange that so many CCTV images were made available by British police of the pair while in Salisbury, yet as former ambassador Craig Murray astutely points out, there are no images of the Skripals who were criss-crossing the town at around the same time.

    Interview with alleged Salisbury 'suspects'
    © Photo : RT
    Zakharova Slams Bellingcat Report Alleging Salisbury Suspects Had no ID Records
    Petrov and Boshirov say they went to Salisbury to visit world-renowned medieval tourist sites. They couldn't reach Stonehenge because of atrocious weather and disrupted public transport. Those circumstances are a matter of record.

    Salisbury, its 12th century cathedral, and nearby Stonehenge, attract millions of tourists every year, among them many Russian nationals.

    It is therefore plausible that the two men are telling the truth.

    What is also plausible is that the British government is so desperate to incriminate Russia for propaganda purposes that all reason and due legal process have been utterly abandoned. The British have cast a verdict of Russian culpability in the Skripal affair, and the whole process since has been about finding "evidence" to fit the policy.

    READ MORE: Was It Russians? Netizens Abuzz Over Puzzling Vanishing of Banksy's New Graffiti

    This is reminiscent of the infamous Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) allegations against Iraq in early 2003, when then British Prime Minister Tony Blair fabricated "facts" to fit a policy of waging war against Saddam Hussein, to ingratiate Britain with the American GW Bush administration. It turned out that Iraq did not have any WMDs, even though a war was launched, killing over one million people, with horrendous consequences reverberating to this day.

    The view of Salisbury cathedral
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Travel Advice: Abridged Sightseeing Guide to Salisbury (PHOTOS)
    It seems reasonable to posit that the British jumped to a reckless conclusion that Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a way to further demonize the Russian Federation. The information war has been going on intensely for the past four years since the Ukraine crisis. Western allegations of Russia's annexation of Crimea, covert invasion of Eastern Ukraine, shooting down a Malaysian airliner, and doping of Olympic athletes, interference in elections, and so on, are just some of the propaganda memes that the US and Britain, in particular, have promoted.

    The British have very enthusiastically pushed the meme of Putin and the Kremlin allegedly assassinating exiled Russians living in Britain. There is in fact evidence that the British themselves are running a covert assassination campaign against Russian exiles for precisely the purpose of smearing the Kremlin.

    In any case, the Skripal affair gave the British another opportunity for a propaganda coup against Russia. A traitorous Russian spy falls ill (and he may have been poisoned by British secret services), and the knee-jerk response is to "blame Putin". Of course, the supine British media lend a helping hand by amplifying the accusations against Russia instead of probing the huge anomalies in the official story.

    The next requirement for the British authorities is to find a semblance of evidence to fit their anti-Russia conclusion. How easy it would be to sift through CCTV footage of Salisbury and come up with two Russian men who can then be labeled "Kremlin assassins".

    READ MORE: 'Interview With Petrov and Boshirov is a Genius Political Move' — Journalist

    The whole dirty trick relies on a crucial psychological condition: Russophobia.

    Shamefully, the American and British governments and their dutiful news media have inculcated Russophobia into the public mind from relentless denigration of Russia and its political leadership.

    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov
    © Photo : RT
    UK's Johnson Calls Salisbury 'Suspects' Murderers, Urges Men to Prove Innocence in Court
    No evidence is ever presented to substantiate the claims, but it has become almost a doctrinal "truth" that Russia is interfering in US elections, subverting Western democracy, endeavoring to sow division within NATO states and between allies, threatening to invade Europe, and so on.

    The efficacy of propaganda is that large numbers of people begin to accept outlandish assertions as if they are fact. The corollary of this mindset is paranoia and suspicion towards Russia and Russians. The World Cup was an important counter to the mindset. Nevertheless, that was against a tsunami of Western propaganda demonizing Russia.

    This anti-Russia mindset indoctrinated by the US and British, but also by pro-Atlanticist European politicians and media, is crass. It is a mindset leading to war.

    READ MORE: Salisbury UK Plot Puts Innocent Men Into 'Witch Trial Environment' — Pundit

    When Western authorities start criminalizing innocent Russian civilians simply on the basis of their nationality — "open season on all Russians" — then we know that the Western public is being conditioned to accept the unacceptable nefarious logical conclusion of such thinking — war.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Victoria Skripal 'Skeptical' About London's Latest Claims on Salisbury Case
    UK Police Sends Officers to London Hotel Where Salisbury Attack Suspects Stayed
    Russian Envoy to UK: Moscow Wants to Help in Salisbury Probe, Waits for Evidence
    As Sanctions Loom, Salisbury Residents Question Skripal Poisoning Narrative
    Tags:
    Russophobia, paranoia, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Ruslan Boshirov, Maria Butina, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Petrov, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse