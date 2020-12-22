Register
20:57 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    West Wing Evasion

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081543382_0:127:1200:802_1200x675_80_0_0_3804d7ad309bc1e1126041d2a41e7de6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202012221081543427-west-wing-evasion/

    With just a few days left in the White House, reports suggest that US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with members of his administration, especially those who have distanced themselves from his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

    West Wing Evasion

    A new report from Axios said on Tuesday that top officials were keeping away from the West Wing, as Trump has turned his ire against a number of his high-profile allies, including US Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others. 

    The report adds that if officials are not inclined to “use the Department of Homeland Security or the military to impound voting machines,” Trump is considering them “weak and beneath contempt.”

    The latest comes just three days after reports emerged from Axios that White House aides were growing increasingly concerned about Trump “spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.”

    As Inauguration Day draws closer, Trump has remained adamant that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him as a result of rampant voter fraud, an allegation that several administration officials have brushed away.

    Related:

    Trump Supporter in Pennsylvania Charged With Casting Ballot in Dead Mother’s Name
    German MPs Form 'Free Julian Assange' Working Group Amid Growing Calls for a Trump Pardon
    'Just Like Her Husband': Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Says FLOTUS a Bad Friend, 'Threw Her to the Wolves'
    Zarif Urges US to Get Out of Afghanistan, Accuses Trump of Using Taliban Talks for Electioneering
    Tags:
    US, Voter Fraud, Oval Office, White House, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More cartoons

    • Unwelcome Guest
      Last update: 00:05 GMT 18.12.2020
      00:05 GMT 18.12.2020

      Unwelcome Guest

      With US President Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office coming to an end after electors of the Electoral College confirmed a win by Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, as some people aren’t exactly thrilled about him living in their neck of the woods.

    • Electoral Fraud
      Last update: 22:52 GMT 15.12.2020
      22:52 GMT 15.12.2020

      Electoral Fraud

      In the six weeks that have followed the 2020 US election, US President Donald Trump has - to no one's surprise - stuck to spewing allegations of voter fraud, even going so far as to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for disputing his claims.

    • Fact Checker’s Delight
      Last update: 22:29 GMT 10.12.2020
      22:29 GMT 10.12.2020

      Fact Checker’s Delight

      The Trump administration is no stranger to the red ink of fact checkers or even criticism from snarky, eagle-eyed netizens quick to bash the commander-in-chief over misleading claims. The administration’s offenses became so repetitive early on in the presidency that many outlets created “fact-check” sections to track all the false claims.

    • Operation No Clue
      Last update: 23:32 GMT 08.12.2020
      23:32 GMT 08.12.2020

      Operation No Clue

      US President Donald Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed a few months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to establish a quick path for the US to develop a vaccine against the respiratory disease that has claimed the lives of over 285,000 Americans.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse