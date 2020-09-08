For God’s Sake

The signed Bible, which is an edition of the King James Version, is currently being sold by California-based memorabilia company Moments in Time with a starting bid of just $37,500. It’s unclear how the auction house managed to get a hold of the holy book.
According to TMZ, the Bible was signed just days after federal officers deployed gas canisters and flash-bang grenades at peaceful protesters in early June who were in Lafayette Park, which is located just outside of the White House.
The violent clearing of demonstrators was done to clear a path so the president could walk over to St. John’s Church and snap a couple Bible-holding pictures. It’s worth noting that the Bible being sold by Moments in Time is not the same one that Trump was photographed holding.
