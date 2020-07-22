Masked About-Face

On Monday, a huge backlash occurred immediately after Trump tweeted a photo of himself in a mask after he was seen wearing one in public for the first time last week, following months of refusing to do so. The president suddenly claimed that wearing a face mask is “patriotic” after regularly forgoing the important health and sanitation precaution, which health officials say can stem the spread of COVID-19.
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
However, it wasn’t too long ago that Trump was suggesting donning a facial covering was simply a preference, or mocking reporters and his rival, former vice president Joe Biden, for wearing masks.
Did Trump just black out the past six months? Is this real life?
