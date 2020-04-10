Register
    US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would “take a look” at possibly pardoning Joe Exotic, the imprisoned former owner of a popular exotic cat zoo in Oklahoma and the focus of the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” He was convicted in 2019 of murder-for-hire and is suing the government for nearly $100 million.

    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration

    Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage could soon be trading in his prison stripes, if The Donald takes pity on his case. He is suing the government for $94 million and calling for a presidential pardon. In January the “Tiger King” was sentenced to 22 years in prison: 18 years for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate his arch-nemesis Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist who threatened to shut down his zoo, and an additional four years for killing five tigers, illegally selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

    During a Wednesday White House press briefing, a reporter asked the POTUS if he would be willing to pardon Maldonado-Passage after his eldest son, Don Jr., joked about asking him to do so. “I’ll take a look” into the matter, Trump responded

    Since its March 20 release, Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been a massive hit, drawing 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days it was available. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, is it really far-fetched that Trump would look out for other reality show stars? Things are truly getting wild! 

    The War on Error
    Elder Skelter
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Phoney Calls
    Stephing Down
    • Stephing Down
      Last update: 23:18 GMT 07.04.2020
      23:18 GMT 07.04.2020

      Stephing Down

      Stephanie Grisham is stepping down as White House press secretary - a role she never really played, since she never held a press briefing.

    • Phoney Calls
      Last update: 00:46 GMT 03.04.2020
      00:46 GMT 03.04.2020

      Phoney Calls

      US President Trump is claiming that he phoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and arranged for him to call Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to resolve the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. However, the Kremlin says this call never occurred. Whoops!

    • Medical Supply Gone Awry
      Last update: 20:45 GMT 31.03.2020
      20:45 GMT 31.03.2020

      Medical Supply Gone Awry

      US President Donald Trump has received an uptick in criticism for not providing enough in requested medical supply aid to the hardest-hit state of New York, which happens to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak in the US. The president recently claimed that supplies are actually being stolen.

    • Rona's Revenge
      Last update: 23:22 GMT 27.03.2020
      23:22 GMT 27.03.2020

      General Motormouth

      From renaming the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to slamming General Motors for wasting time, US President Donald Trump has been working hard at not admitting his own faults during the pandemic. Unfortunately, facts have gotten in the way, as the US has surpassed China for the highest amount of confirmed cases.

