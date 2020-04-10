‘Exotic’ Exoneration

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would “take a look” at possibly pardoning Joe Exotic, the imprisoned former owner of a popular exotic cat zoo in Oklahoma and the focus of the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.” He was convicted in 2019 of murder-for-hire and is suing the government for nearly $100 million.

Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage could soon be trading in his prison stripes, if The Donald takes pity on his case. He is suing the government for $94 million and calling for a presidential pardon. In January the “Tiger King” was sentenced to 22 years in prison: 18 years for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate his arch-nemesis Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist who threatened to shut down his zoo, and an additional four years for killing five tigers, illegally selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

During a Wednesday White House press briefing, a reporter asked the POTUS if he would be willing to pardon Maldonado-Passage after his eldest son, Don Jr., joked about asking him to do so. “I’ll take a look” into the matter, Trump responded.

Since its March 20 release, Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been a massive hit, drawing 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days it was available. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, is it really far-fetched that Trump would look out for other reality show stars? Things are truly getting wild!