11 March 2020
    Screens Over Screenings

    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak
    The COVID-19 novel coronavirus has affected the United States on a notable level, as markets experienced substantial losses due to fears and uncertainties. Despite that and rather than focusing his efforts on calming the American public, US President Donald Trump appears to be more concerned about promoting his favorite TV network, Fox News.

    Calming Coronavirus

    The United States has experienced a rampant increase in cases of COVID-19 after the coronavirus: at least 972 US cases have been confirmed, and several Republican lawmakers who recently came into contact with the US president have self-quarantined themselves as a precaution. 

    The commander-in-chief, however, has chosen to concentrate his efforts on touting the ratings of his mouthpiece, Fox News, saying he doesn’t need to take a test because he feels “extremely good.”.

    Trump tweeted Tuesday about the ratings for “Fox & Friends” and how the program “blew away the competition of Morning Joke,” referring to “Morning Joe” on Democratic-leaning MSNBC. 

    While the US and global economies are suffering as a result of coronavirus fears and oil price declines, and countries across the globe work to stem the spread of the disease, the leader of the free world prioritizes influencing the public on which news network to watch.

     

    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak

    Donald Trump, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus
    • $500 Million Flash in the Pan
      Last update: 00:52 GMT 05.03.2020
      00:52 GMT 05.03.2020

      $500 Million Flash in the Pan

      Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg only won one primary event out of 15 jurisdictions (14 US states and one territory) that held elections on Super Tuesday 2020. After spending at least $500 million of his own money on ads alone, will Bloomberg be relocating to American Samoa – the only place he won against his opponents?

    • Super Tuesday Affray
      Last update: 00:35 GMT 04.03.2020
      00:35 GMT 04.03.2020

      Super Tuesday Affray

      March 3, known as “Super Tuesday” in the political realm, is a crucial day for the Democratic Party. On this day, 14 US states are holding their primaries, meaning that over a third of all available delegates needed in order to become the Democratic presidential nominee are up for grabs.

    • VP vs. the Virus
      Last update: 22:38 GMT 27.02.2020
      22:38 GMT 27.02.2020

      VP vs. the Virus

      During a Wednesday news conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump announced that he is appointing his second-in-command, US Vice President Mike Pence, to lead in the fight against the deadly virus that has quickly spread worldwide and has now affected the States.

    • Which Race Is It, Anyway?
      Last update: 00:45 GMT 26.02.2020
      00:45 GMT 26.02.2020

      Which Race Is It, Anyway?

      Quite a few contenders are still in the race to be chosen by the Democratic Party to run against US President Donald Trump in November. However, the Democratic establishment’s shoo-in front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, doesn’t seem totally sure which race exactly he is currently running in.

