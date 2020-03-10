Trump Touts Fox News’ Ratings Amid Rising US Coronavirus Cases

While more cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to be identified daily, US President Donald Trump appeared more concerned about Fox News’ ratings than the growing death toll associated with the contagious disease.

In a series of Tuesday morning tweets, the US president focused his attention on everything ranging from the Democratic primary to the ratings received by Fox News’ morning program “Fox and Friends.”

Wow! @foxandfriends blew away the competition of Morning Joke (which did very poorly) on MSDNC (Another Comcast sleaze production), and @CNN’s New Day, in the Morning Television Ratings. A total blowout, but that’s what you get when you treat “Trump” fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

Trump briefly touched on the coronavirus in a post, claiming the White House coronavirus task force has been doing a “great job” at tackling the issue. However, there have been at least 791 cases confirmed in the states, and several lawmakers, including three who recently came into contact with the US president, have quarantined themselves.

Netizens did not respond positively to the president’s boasting about Fox News’ ratings.

Despite Trump’s contact in recent days with now-quarantined lawmakers Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and incoming White House Chief of Staff Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed on Monday that the US president “has not received COVID-19 testing."

Grisham asserted the president “has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms.”

"Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” she added.

The US president doubled down on the positive state of his health during a Tuesday afternoon conference with reporters, noting that he felt “extremely good” and didn’t “feel any reason” to undergo testing.

Trump asked about getting tested for coronavirus:



"I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it. I don’t feel that — any reason. I feel extremely good … spoke to the White House doctor … he said he sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything.” pic.twitter.com/67L0lRJsbz — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 10, 2020

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 8,500 specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the country since January. It’s worth noting that the number of specimens tested does not necessarily equate to the count of individuals tested, because multiple specimens are required from patients.