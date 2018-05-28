If not sure in Plan A, you better prepare for a Plan B. At least, Turkey reportedly considers turning to Russian-made fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets in case its F-35 deal with the US fails.

According to the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper, Ankara is likely to buy Russian Su-57 fighter jets, if Washington decides to suspend the delivery of F-35 jets in response to the purchase of Russian S-400 anti-missile systems.

While the information has yet to be commented on by the Turkish authorities, a source in the secretariat of the Turkish defense industry told Sputnik that the media report was based on experts' opinion and do not reflect the official position of Ankara.

