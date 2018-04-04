No Place Like Home

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his intent to bring home the US military forces currently deployed in Syria, even though some US officials have indicated that Washington has other intentions.

"I want to get out. I want to bring our troops home," Donald Trump said, claiming that the primary mission of the US troops in Syria is nearly complete and adding that this move is bound to take place "very soon".

However, Trump's special envoy to the US-led coalition Bret McGurk issued a contradictory statement, insisting that the US forces still have things to do in the Middle Eastern country, while General Joseph Votel of the US Central Command also made it clear that American troops will remain in Syria in the future.