Apart from sanctions, Americans and Russians have other topics to discuss at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, but it seems like the US delegation prefers to avoid the representatives from Moscow.
"It's not Russia that's hiding from dialogue, and not Russia that's closed," he said. "The Americans are hiding from us at Davos; this is a small village, but they do not want to speak with us. They're hiding from a real discussion," he added.
Hawaii Governor David Ige recently revealed that neglecting to remember his Twitter handle and password delayed his tweet correcting the accidental January 13 ballistic missile alert by 17 minutes.
Global US approval ratings have plummeted dramatically since the presidency of Barack Obama, according to a recent Gallup poll. On the contrary, China's approval is rising.
Turkey started a new operation in Syria aimed at Kurdish militia in Afrin. Dr. Huseyin Bagci, the chair of the international relations department at Ankara's Middle East Technical University, told Sputnik he believed "America definitely has provoked" Turkey by its arms supplies to Kurds.
As the clock ticks away until midnight, the Senate floor does not look promising in terms of passing a short-term spending bill that would effectively prevent a government shutdown.
