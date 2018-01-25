Hide-and-Seek Game

Apart from sanctions, Americans and Russians have other topics to discuss at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, but it seems like the US delegation prefers to avoid the representatives from Moscow.

"It's not Russia that's hiding from dialogue, and not Russia that's closed," he said. "The Americans are hiding from us at Davos; this is a small village, but they do not want to speak with us. They're hiding from a real discussion," he added.