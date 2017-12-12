Mission Complete

As warplanes are returning home, Syrians are lauding Moscow's role in restoring peace and order in their homeland.
"Russia has helped us during the USSR era, and now, your people saved Syria as a state and brought us hope for the peace we lived in before," an elderly man named Abu Jaafar said.
The Kremlin has said that the task to liberate Syria and support its elected government has been fulfilled, and "there is no longer any need to use large-scale combat potential."
All comments
Show new comments (0)