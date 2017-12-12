Mission Complete

On December 11, President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after defeating Daesh, which had been torturing the Arab Republic for years.

As warplanes are returning home, Syrians are lauding Moscow's role in restoring peace and order in their homeland.

"Russia has helped us during the USSR era, and now, your people saved Syria as a state and brought us hope for the peace we lived in before," an elderly man named Abu Jaafar said.

The Kremlin has said that the task to liberate Syria and support its elected government has been fulfilled, and "there is no longer any need to use large-scale combat potential."