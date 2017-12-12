Register
16:01 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Syria Bashar al-Assad (right) at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

    Russia Long Present in Mideast, No Talk of Filling Vacuum Left by US - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2140

    The Kremlin has revealed Russia's interests in Syria after the Russian president's trip to the region.

    When answering a question about filling the void in the Middle East left by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "it's not about trying to fill a vacuum, there's no vacuum. Russia has long been present in the region and pursued its pragmatic interests and is oriented to mutually beneficial and mutually trusting cooperation".

    Commenting on Putin's surprise visit to Syria, as well as to Turkey and Egypt, on Monday, and responding to the question if it was caused by the desire to strengthen Moscow's positions in the Middle East, Peskov said that "it was about the purposeful and consistent work of the Russian side in line with the policy that has long been formulated by the Russian president," adding that this policy was aimed at restoring the Arab Republic, support its legitimate authorities and seek a political settlement to the crisis.

    "In essence, the operation to save Syria and liberate the territory of Syria from terrorists has been completed, and there is no longer any need to use large-scale combat potential. There is no object for using this potential. So the supreme commander-in-chief decided to withdraw [the forces]," Peskov told reporters.

    Asked whether Russia feared that if it withdrew most of its troops, a situation similar to the one in Palmyra, where terrorists earlier launched a counteroffensive, could arise, he said: "Here the decision was made by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Putin first. Let us say, today the situation differs much from the situation of the last months and recent years."

    Russia's Military Withdrawal From Syria

    On December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after over 2 years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign conducted in the Arab Republic, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu adding that the Russian military contingent had already begun to pullout from Syria, but the timetable of the withdrawal would be determined by the situation on the ground.

    The US-led coalition reacted to an announcement, saying that this move didn't "affect US priorities in Syria", comprising elimination of the remaining pocket of Daesh in the Middle Euphrates River Valley together with their allies, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    READ MORE: Coalition to Continue to Support Partners in Syria Amid Russian Troops' Pullout

    The US-led coalition's military campaign in Syria was repeatedly criticized by the Russian Defense Ministry, as, according to them, it was focused on impeding the activities of the Syrian government troops, including direct attacks on its positions in Deir ez-Zor. The ministry has also accused the coalition of carpet bombing of Raqqa and allowing Daesh terrorists to leave the city, as confirmed by the BBC broadcaster, and joining other jihadists near Deir ez-Zor.

    Russia's Defense Ministry has also recently spoken of the US presence in the Syrian skies, calling it illegal, reporting on numerous incidents of near-misses between US and Russian planes in the region and in the area of the Euphrates connected with Washington's attempts to hinder Daesh's defeat, underlining that the credit for the victory against the terrorist group belongs first and foremost to the Syrian government and its troops.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD: US-Led Coalition Destroyed Syrian Cities With Carpet Bombings

    The Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve's (CJTF-OIR)has commented on these reports by saying that the Russian military's assessment of US warplanes' actions in the Euphrates Valley were attempts to prevent the destruction of terrorists.

    Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of President Bashar Assad and has helped Damascus to clear the cities of Aleppo, Palmyra, as well as the Deir ez-Zor province and other regions. The US-lead coalition of more than 70 members, allied with the SDF forces, opposing the Syrian army, has been separately conducting a military operation in the country, conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria since 2014, with these actions not being authorized either by the government or the UN Security Council.

    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, Hmeymim Base, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok