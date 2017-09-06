Out in the Cold

President Trump stressed in a statement that the cancelation of the program would help secure the border and ensure more jobs went to American citizens. Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against the move.
On Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration would cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on March 5. The DACA program allowed temporary legal status to children of undocumented immigrants.
President Trump stressed in a statement that the cancelation of the program would help secure the border and ensure more jobs went to American citizens. Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against the move.
Speaking about cooperation between Russia and the US, President Putin said that it's difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria and Australia.
Turkey signed an association agreement with the then European Community in 1963 and submitted a membership application in 1987, but has yet to receive accession into the EU, which now seems unlikely.
On Thursday, the US Department of State demanded that the Russian government close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, DC, and a consular annex in New York City by September 2, in what it called "the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians."
As the newest round of negotiations on Brexit proceeded, the UK came under fire from EU authorities, who criticized London's position as "unserious" and non-constructive. The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to speed up and start "negotiating seriously".
