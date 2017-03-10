266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats

The book, titled Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide, was penned and self-published by Michael J. Knowles, a Yale graduate and correspondent for the Daily Wire.

The book itself contains nothing but headers and bibliography, with all of its other pages completely blank.

"The most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date, "Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is a political treatise sure to stand the test of time. A must-have addition to any political observer's coffee table," the book’s description on Amazon says.