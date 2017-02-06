Register
19:57 GMT +306 February 2017
    As Kiev's latest military escalation in the country's restless eastern Donbass region has attracted the attention of global powers, analysts around the world are beginning to speculate what exactly the Ukrainian leadership hopes to gain from this move.

    Kiev's Attention Deficit

    It appears that by provoking the conflict in Donbass, the current Ukrainian government is trying to shore up its position amid record-breaking unpopularity and to divert public attention from pressing domestic issues.

    Tags:
    conflict, Ukrainian crisis, Petro Poroshenko, Donald Trump, Donbass, Kiev, United States, Ukraine
    More cartoons

    • Fallon Goes on a Rampage
      Last update: 16:55 03.02.2017
      16:55 03.02.2017

      Tilting at Windmills

      British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday that Sputnik and the RT network need to be "called out" for misleading reporting, and so he did.

      21789
    • The Expulsion
      Last update: 13:53 02.02.2017
      13:53 02.02.2017

      The Expulsion

      The Trump administration is effectively freezing out CNN, declaring that the White House has no desire to send its representatives to appear on "fake news."

      32320
    • Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
      Last update: 03:08 02.02.2017
      03:08 02.02.2017

      Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage

      The Ohio Pork Council reported that bacon reserves are at their lowest levels in 50 years due to demand outpacing supply. This in turn has led to a 20% increase in prices over the last month.

      41069
    • Anti-China Mood, Huh?
      Last update: 19:18 01.02.2017
      19:18 01.02.2017

      Undeclared War?

      There is never too much propaganda: Japan paid Henry Jackson Society (HJS) British think tank 10,000 pounds per month for spreading news about "China's threat".

      21325

