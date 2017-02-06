It appears that by provoking the conflict in Donbass, the current Ukrainian government is trying to shore up its position amid record-breaking unpopularity and to divert public attention from pressing domestic issues.
British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday that Sputnik and the RT network need to be "called out" for misleading reporting, and so he did.
The Trump administration is effectively freezing out CNN, declaring that the White House has no desire to send its representatives to appear on "fake news."
The Ohio Pork Council reported that bacon reserves are at their lowest levels in 50 years due to demand outpacing supply. This in turn has led to a 20% increase in prices over the last month.
There is never too much propaganda: Japan paid Henry Jackson Society (HJS) British think tank 10,000 pounds per month for spreading news about "China's threat".
