‘Single Window’ to Provide Maximum Comfort for Exporters, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Says

The purpose of the “Single Window” system created for Russian exporters is to jettison paper and scans, enabling data exchange between authorities and creating the most comfortable environment for business, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, said at the grand opening of the REC Export School programme “Regional Export Standard 2.0”

Speaking to regional management teams - which are a key area of work within the International Cooperation and Export project - the deputy prime minister said: "We are working jointly with the REC to create a ‘single window’ for exporters. From the government's point of view, this is indeed a breakthrough product aimed at bringing together the federal executive authorities and building the system to work in a digital environment.”

According to him, the main objective is to get away from paper, scans, pdf-documents, and to ensure data exchange between federal executive bodies, intending to create the most effective environment for Russian exporters so they don't have to spend so much time disentangling red tape.

“The basic principle: the information that the federal executive body has must be presented to the Russian Export Centre, enabling the REC to provide support to exporters,” the deputy prime minister said.

He added that, as part of this work, the REC “is also engaged in re-engineering business processes”. “Moreover, the goal here is not just to digitise the process that we use today but to create a business process that would allow us to implement tasks in a way that the exporter does not experience that anything happens at all: you apply an application and that's it, it all goes on automatically. In fact, this is our goal,” Overchuk concluded.