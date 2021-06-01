Rapper Diddy Partners With Salesforce to Launch Digital Marketplace for Black-Owned Businesses

Harlemite Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced his enterprise’s partnership with cloud-based data company Salesforce to build Shop Circulate, a digital marketplace geared towards promoting Black-owned businesses, across categories that include beauty, fashion, art, health, wellness and home.

“Building Black wealth starts with investing in black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive,” said Combs, who serves as chairman of Combs Enterprises, in a statement on Revolt TV.

“I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

Shop Circulate plans to invest in the rapidly growing digital community whose main goal is to connect consumers with black-owned businesses and brands, such as those associated with both the Nile List and the Official Black Wall Street, two black-owned digital data platforms that host various businesses run by black entrepreneurs.

The Nile List founder Khadijah Robinson, who practices law in international trade, has been appointed Head of Product, where she will oversee the development of all Shop Circulate global efforts.

So, I have news. @theNileList has been acquired and I am joining @ShopCirculate as the head of product to lead the charge of revolutionizing Black commerce alongside my new partner and boss @Diddy.



Let's get it!!https://t.co/Ml2ShqkujF — Khadijah A. Robinson (@dijadontneedya) June 1, 2021

​The digital marketplace will be designed and built by 5G, AI and cognitive tech giant Deloitte Digital and powered by eCommerce platform Marketplacer's technology.

Sean Combs, @Salesforce @deloitte, and @marketplacer_ have teamed up to launch @ShopCirculate, a digital marketplace for black-owned businesses that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by black entrepreneurs.



More: https://t.co/yBi7gY6LmW pic.twitter.com/wUNLtoPLWI — Salesforce (@salesforce) June 1, 2021

​“As the largest professional services organization in the world, we have a responsibility to help level the playing field and advance opportunities for the Black community in business,” Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said in the statement.

Deloitte is one business that has advanced in making the technological shift to stay-at-home orders during the worst of the pandemic, which forced citizens around the world to shift to online-based lifestyles. These include virtual-monitoring care for COVID-19 patients in India, which has faced a recent surge in cases.

As the world moves towards a life forever altered by the pandemic, the nation has also pushed for a world aimed at building more economic benefits for black and brown communities. Earlier this year Combs wrote an open letter blasting US businesses for the continued exploitation of black and brown communities, pushing a stance of acknowledging the value of black consumers and businesses.

“Marketplaces are a great leveler in bringing together businesses of all sizes into a single venue to drive opportunity and growth. It’s our goal that our partnership with Shop Circulate will bring our powerful marketplace platform to the Black and brown-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as a vehicle to drive change, growth and success,” Marketplacer executive chairman Jason Wyatt said in the Tuesday announcement.

The announcement of the launch follows the 100th anniversary of the burning of “Black Wall Street,” a district of black-owned businesses based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shop Circulate is set to launch later this year.