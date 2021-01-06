Bitcoin Hits $35,000, Setting New All-Time Record

The value of Bitcoin has set another historical record, exceeding $35,000 for the first time, according to trading data.
According to the portal CoinMarketCap, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin has gained 11.16% in the last several days, reaching $35,634 US.
Bitcoin has passed $35,000! pic.twitter.com/vrdaGpKhAZ— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 6, 2021
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin is now trading at $35,887, as of press time.
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 percent of the entire global cryptocurrency market.
