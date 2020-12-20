Bitcoin Value Breaks All-Time High of Over $24,000

Bitcoin has extended its record, trading at over $24,000 on Sunday, according to the CoinMarketCap website.
Over the last 24 hours, one of the world's most popular cryptocurrency appreciated by 1.31 percent, reaching another all-time high. Bitcoin currently is trading at $24,204 as of 20:45 GMT, with a 1.9 percent increase.
On Binance, it was reported that the world's most popular cryptocurrency gained 1.59 percent, trading at $24,248.
The cryptocurrency started its most recent rise on 15 December, hitting the $21,000 mark, the highest price for the cryptocurrency since December 2017. On 17 December, Bitcoin set a new all-time record, surpassing $23,000.
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6 percent of world cryptocurrency market. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralized block chain-based network. Its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years and some analysts suggest that in the near future bitcoin could replace the dollar and deprive the latter of its status as a reserve currency.
