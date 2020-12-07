Register
17:02 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (File)

    Goldman Sachs Reportedly Weighing Partial Exodus From the Big Apple

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/73/1064537347_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_589e8afce0edbec8a0a06146d0757b1e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012071081385634-goldman-sachs-reportedly-weighing-partial-exodus-from-the-big-apple/

    The mammoth New York City-headquartered $992 billion bank’s plans are the latest example of a trend which has seen dozens of retail companies, restaurant chains, financial and tech firms escaping the city amid a high tax burden and the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Investment banking and financial services giant Goldman Sachs is considering withdrawing one of its major money-making divisions and relocating it to Palm Beach or Fort Lauderdale in Florida, or Dallas in Texas, Bloomberg reported, citing sources said to be familiar with the matter.

    Company officials from the bank’s lucrative asset management division are said be engaged in scouting for potential office locations, speaking to local officials and calculating the potential tax advantages of making the move.

    Goldman, whose portfolio included an estimated $992 billion in total assets, $1.85 trillion assets under management (AUM), and total equity of $90.8 billion in 2019, announced plans to cut costs by $1.3 billion in late January, even before the pandemic hit, with these measures said to include relocating employees to locations with a lower cost of living, presumably so they can be paid less.

    The banking giant has already expanded operations in cities outside the Big Apple over the past decade in a bid to cut costs, but the new major potential Florida move would also be said to include high-profile ‘investment professionals’, and not just ‘back-office staff'. Goldman’s asset management division brings in about $8 billion in annual revenues, accounting for about one quarter of the company’s total net revenues.

    In a statement to Bloomberg, the company confirmed that it was “executing” on a “strategy of locating more jobs in high-value locations throughout the US,” but refrained from providing any additional information.
    A subway rider wearing a mask passes a city-sponsored ad promoting face masks as a precautionary measure, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    A subway rider wearing a mask passes a city-sponsored ad promoting face masks as a precautionary measure, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2020.

    Big Apple Reeling From Covid

    New York City, the most populous city in the United States and a key global financial and cultural center, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus crisis and the associated economic downturn. Manhattan Island is estimated to have more free office space available today than at any other time since the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

    Other financial companies have already said goodbye to the city. Elliott Management Corporation announced plans to move out of Manhattan in favour of West Palm Beach in October. A month before that, billionaire financier Carl Icahn announced that his Icahn Enterprises investment conglomerate would be making a similar move from New York to the Sunshine State.

    Bill Neidhardt, press secretary to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, responded to the news of Goldman’s possible partial exit saying that “with all due respect to Florida, no place can compare to New York City’s concentration of talent, education, innovation and next-generation technology.”

    De Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have been criticised for some of their coronavirus-related decision-making, and accused of mishandling the pandemic in its early months. Critics have alleged that lockdowns and other restrictions have disproportionately harmed small businesses and led to a rise in crime, domestic abuse and mental health problems.

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city's preparedness for the spread of coronavirus at a news conference, Monday, March 2, 2020 in New York.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city's preparedness for the spread of coronavirus at a news conference, Monday, March 2, 2020 in New York.

    In October, CNBC reported that since March more than 246,000 New York City residents had filed a change-of-address request to zip codes outside the city, with declining incomes and a comparatively high tax burden blamed for part of the exodus. In September, the Manhattan Institute found that 44 percent of high-income New Yorkers said they had considered leaving the city in recent months because they were tired of the high cost of living.

    The decline in tourism and office tower use has also caused multiple major chain retail and food businesses to shut their doors, with companies ranging from Shake Shack and Chipotle to Subway, The Gap, Victoria’s Secret closing down locations in Manhattan.

    Related:

    Goldman Sachs Upgrades Forecast for US Economy In Surge of Optimism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes
    Russian Ruble is One of Top Emerging Market Currency Picks by Goldman Sachs After Pandemic
    Breakdown in Brexit Negotiations Cannot be Ruled Out, Says Goldman Sachs
    Goldman Sachs Suggests a Bet on US Dollar's Depreciation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse