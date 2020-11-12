Novak to Deal With Russia-OPEC Relations in New Status of Deputy Prime Minister, Source Says

"Alexander Novak will deal with energy, he will coordinate Russia's relations with OPEC," the source said.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Novak, who headed the Russian Energy Ministry since 2012, to the post of the deputy prime minister.
Putin also appointed RusHydro CEO Nikolay Shulginov as the energy minister, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev as the transport minister, the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov as the natural resources minister, First Deputy Construction Minister Irek Fayzullin as the construction minister, Far East Development Fund head Aleksei Chekunkov as the minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)