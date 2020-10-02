Register
09:55 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Business

    Brussels Sets Out Plans for Digital Euro as Alternative to Cash

    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010021080644690-brussels-sets-out-plans-for-digital-euro-as-alternative-to-cash/

    The idea of digital currencies has gathered strength in recent years amid the rapid rise of Bitcoin, as well as Facebook’s proposed currency, Libra.

    The European Central Bank (ECB) will start experimenting with a digital version of the euro that could be used as an equivalent to cash.

    “The euro belongs to Europeans and our mission is to be its guardian,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said as the bank published a study into the benefits and drawbacks of a digital currency. “This means making sure the euro is fit for the digital age. We should be prepared to issue a digital euro, should the need arise.”

    That need could arise if cash use fell dramatically, for instance due to the impact of COVID 19 with large numbers of people shunning notes and coins in favour of card payments.

    Similarly, the roll-out of the digital euro could be accelerated if another digital currency, such as the proposed digital yuan, gained in popularity.

    In September, Gen, a think tank focused on emerging technology predicted that a digital yuan would not unseat the U.S. Dollar but does represent a serious challenge to the euro, arguing that the EU needs to implement a digital Euro by 2025 to prevent this from happening. 

    “A digital euro may even become essential in a number of possible scenarios,” said the ECB’s report. For example, if the use of cash were to decline significantly, other electronic payment methods were to become unavailable owing to extreme events.”

    The ECB has yet to set out detailed proposals for the way this digital euro would work, but transactions could either be administered centrally by Frankfurt, or through the wider banking and payments system.

    A central-bank digital currency would allow euro-area residents to place deposits with the ECB directly, effectively by-passing the current system based on high street banks. Currently, only commercial lenders, governments and other central banks can make deposits with the ECB directly.

    The ECB report urged a look at “whether a digital euro should be accessible by households and firms directly or indirectly through intermediaries, whether it would be remunerated, and whether digital euro holdings of individual users should be limited.”

    The central bank could also impose other controls, such as limits on holdings of the digital currency to try to stop the payment system being used for investment purposes.

    “The amount of digital euro that individual users could hold would be kept within a range such that the overall value of the digital euro in circulation would remain below an aggregate threshold deemed reasonable,” the ECB said.

    The proposals would also mean that the digital euro would not be an anonymous currency, such as bitcoin.

    “This would require every digital euro user to be identified at least during onboarding: anonymity would not be possible in order to avoid the circumvention of restrictions by impersonating multiple users,” said the ECB.

    Despite this, there are risks associated with introducing a digital euro that the ECB is keen to address. Not least is that during a financial crisis, depositors could simply withdraw their deposits from commercial banks in favour of the – seeming more secure - central bank’s digital currency, thereby potentially destabilising the European financial system.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse