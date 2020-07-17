Register
14:13 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North South Transport Corridor (NSTC)

    Challenge for the Suez Canal? Iran on Verge of Activating Massive New Russia-India Trade Corridor

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079914458_0:69:1200:744_1200x675_80_0_0_fbfc7f90f8827973efaffd89e99aed71.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007171079915295-challenge-for-the-suez-canal-iran-on-verge-of-activating-massive-new-russia-india-trade-corridor/

    The idea for the creation of a major transport corridor through Iran goes back the early 2000s, when Moscow, Tehran and New Delhi signed an agreement on a 7,500 km route to transport goods from India and Iran to Russia and Europe using a combination of maritime, overland and railway infrastructure.

    Earlier this month, Chabahar Free Trade Zone Organization director general Abdul Rahim Kordi outlined the benefits of the formation of a trade route between Mumbai, St. Petersburg and Hamburg via Iran’s southeastern oceanic Chabahar Port, with the corridor running northwest through Iran to Bandar-e Anzali along the Caspian coast, through the Caspian Sea to Russia’s Astrakhan region, and then northward toward Europe.

    Speaking Iranian media, Kordi outlined a series of benefits from the route, ranging from faster delivery times to its potential role in further strengthening Iran’s relations with its neighbours. He added that in some cases, the transport corridor would be able to replace Egypt’s Suez Canal in terms of overall efficiency.

    Specifically, the official explained that the corridor will more than halve the transit time of goods to and from Russia, from 38 days today to 14-16 days, when activated.
    Chabahar Port
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alireza numberone / Chabahar Port
    Chabahar Port

    Iran has committed significant resources to the project, Kordi said, allocating hundreds of  million euros for the development of railway infrastructure, with Chabahar Port itself currently in the process of increasing its cargo capacity from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 million tons annually. New Delhi had committed the equivalent of about $14 million to the port’s development for the years 2020-2021.

    Calling Iran the “terminal of the world”, Kordi stressed that Chabahar, Iran’s sole oceanic port, has the potential connect the world both east-to-west and north-to-south.

    Threat to Suez's Bottom Line?

    Speaking to Al-Monitor about Iran’s ambitious plans to become a major global transport corridor, Suez Canal Authority spokesman George Safwat assured that the 7,500 km India-Iran-Russia trade route wouldn’t be able to compete with the Egyptian canal in terms of deliveries from India to Hamburg, given that it requires for goods to be shipped via sea, road and rail. Furthermore, he said, it takes 19 days to ship a container from India to Hamburg, instead of the 20+ days expected via the Iran-based corridor.

    However, Iranian affairs expert Mohammed al-Said Idris of the Cairo-based Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies  emphasized that the new trade route is not aimed at harming Egypt’s interests, but rather as a means to serve Iran’s own economic interests, taking into account of tough US sanctions.

    A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker, Qatari-flagged DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal (File)
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker, Qatari-flagged DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal (File)

    Earlier this year, Indian defence and strategic affairs expert Shishir Upadhyaya penned an analysis in which he explained that the creation of the long-awaited India-Iran-Russia trade corridor would not only boost trade between the nations, but potentially help to blunt the impact of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    Specifically, he noted, the new route should cut down transit time between Russia and India by as much as 62 percent, and thus aiding Moscow and New Delhi’s ambitious bid to boost trade from $11 billion in 2019 to $30 billion by 2025.

    “Activation of the INSTC would also unlock huge opportunities for landlocked Central Asian countries to trade in both directions,” Upadhyaya emphasized, pointing to recent efforts by Moscow to facilitate a free trade deal between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (which along with Russia currently includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan).

    India’s state-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Russian Railways Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding on the transportation of cargo between the two countries via Iran based on a single invoice in March, with the route expected to become operational within months.

    Russia, Iran and India proposed the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) back in the early 2000s, although for many years the project was deadlocked by bureaucratic roadblocks and infrastructural limitations. When fully up and running, the annual expected capacity of the INSTC could reach 20-30 million metric tons of goods per year. More ambitious iterations of the project even propose the creation of a massive 765 km+ canal from the Caspian to Iran’s Indian Ocean coast, although its vast expense (estimated to be the equivalent of between $6-$10 billion) seems to have put that project on hold.

    Related:

    Russia Calls on US and Iran to Exercise 'Maximum Restraint' Amid Escalating Tensions in Persian Gulf
    'Like Putting a Knee to One's Neck': Russia Slams US 'Maximum Suffocation' Policy Against Iran in UN
    Iran's Ambassador to Russia Says Extending Arms Embargo Against Tehran Means Death of Nuclear Deal
    India Suggests Joint Plan of Action with Iran in West Asia
    Energy Trade & Chabahar Port: How US-Iran Tensions Backfire on India's Business Interests
    India, Iran to Finalise Additional Measures to Boost Trade at Chabahar Port - FM Jaishankar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse