Japanese Defence Ministry to Auction Military Equipment to Boost Budget

"Finance Minister Taro Aso told us to think about how to increase the budget, and I hope that in the future we will be able to get funds for at least one F-35 fighter jet. All funds will go to the state treasury, but I think that the efforts of the defence ministry will be taken into account during the [allocation] of the budget," Kono said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.
Although the defence budget has been increasing for eight years in a row and now amounts to 5.3 trillion yen ($49 billion), the ministry considers the financial situation to be tough. The auction will take place on July 26.
In total, 30 items, including a control stick of a Kawasaki C-1 transport aircraft and a helmet used by an air force pilot, will be put up for sale.
All comments
Show new comments (0)