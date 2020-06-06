Register
14:28 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016

    OPEC+ Meets to Extend Output Cuts as Trump Praises Russia, Saudi Arabia for Helping to Save US Shale

    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104985/86/1049858683_0:78:3500:2046_1200x675_80_0_0_88edb8bf658e854e267e540cc2baf33c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006061079539277-opec-meets-to-extend-output-cuts-as-trump-praises-russia-saudi-arabia-for-helping-to-save-us-shale/

    Brent crude prices creeped up past $40 per barrel this week for the first time since mid-March following April’s historically unprecedented nose dive to negative spot prices. Prices collapsed in the wake of the global halt in economic activity due to the coronavirus, as well as the failure of major oil exporting nations to agree on cuts.

    The OPEC+* group of nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has tentatively agreed to extend oil production cuts for another month, an OPEC source has told Reuters.

    According to a draft of the declaration, the 9.7 million barrel per day (bpd) output cuts during May-June will remain in place, with cuts expected to be eased from August to 7.7 million bpd to account for an expected recovery of the global economy.

    US President Donald Trump praised Moscow and Riyadh on Friday, crediting the nations, as well as Mexico, for agreeing to production cuts which he said helped save the US oil industry.

    “We had a disaster with respect to energy. It was down to zero. It was worthless. And that’s 5 million jobs, maybe much more than that indirectly, probably closer to 10 million jobs…And we saved that industry in a short period of time. And you know who helped us? Saudi Arabia and Russia. And then we got Mexico to do what they really had to do. And I want to thank the president of Mexico. He was terrific, in the end, he was terrific,” Trump said, speaking to reporters in Washington, DC.
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. Front row from left, Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza, Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. Back row from left, member of Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tomas Philipson.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. Front row from left, Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza, Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. Back row from left, member of Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tomas Philipson.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Brent crude reached $42 a barrel in Friday trading, more than double its April price.

    OPEC+, the 23 nation coalition of oil producing states led by Saudi Arabia and joined by Russia, agreed to Saturday’s meeting after the major exporters pushed Angola, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Iraq to stop alleged shirking on their production cut commitments.

    Speaking to Arabian Business magazine, a delegate indicated that the July extension may run into August if necessary.

    On Saturday, two OPEC sources confirmed to Reuters that Iraq had agreed to the quotas, and said that Baghdad would compensate May-June excess production with extra cuts between July and September.

    The United States is not part of the OPEC+ group of nations, but did help them reach an agreement in April by committing to part of the cuts required of Mexico. The Trump administration has instead insisted its shale industry would reduce output naturally 'through market forces'. 17 smaller US oil and gas producers, and the massive Whiting Petroleum Corp, have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy over the past two months, with more companies big and small expected to go broke in the coming months as banks prepare to take control of dozens or even hundreds of oil and gas fields.

    * Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, an energy cartel which includes Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. The "+" denotes additional exporters cooperating with OPEC including Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, South Sudan and Sudan.

    Related:

    Brent Crude Oil Price Tops $40 Per Barrel, First Time Since Early March
    Fuel Spill in Russia's Norilsk Contained, 200 Tonnes of Oil Products Collected
    Oil Pipeline Collapses in Russia's Perm Region, Resulting in Spill - Emergencies
    American Oil Company Chevron's Crude Cargo Gets Embroiled In US Anti-Venezuela Sanctions
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse