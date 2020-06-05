Register
20:09 GMT05 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    BREAKING

    Dow Soars Over 800 Points on Heels of Strong US Jobs Report

    Business
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006051079532044-dow-soars-over-800-points-on-heels-of-strong-us-jobs-report/

    US stocks underwent quite the climb into green territory on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surging over 800 points following the release of a strong jobs report that indicated American employers added 2.5 million jobs in May.

    At the closing bell, the Dow had soared by 829.16 points, the S&P 500 had jumped by 81.58 points, and the Nasdaq Composite had spiked by 198.27 points. At its highest mark, the Dow reached 1,030 points in the green.

    Friday’s closing figures marked a milestone rise for the indices, as the rally cut massive market losses that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the US and global economy at the start of the year.

    Whereas the Dow once had year-to-date losses of over 34%, the unexpected market gains meant the index was only down by 4.3% for the year, according to CNBC. Similarly, the S&P 500 was down by less than 1% after having been down some 30% earlier in the year.

    Stocks that experienced the highest uptick included those tied to cyclical companies, businesses whose success are directly tied to the US economy. Construction machinery company Caterpillar saw its stocks jump to nearly 5%, and aerospace company Boeing saw its shares rise by more than 16%.

    Elsewhere, both European and Asian markets closed higher due to improved expectations surrounding the US jobs report for the month of May.

    “We’re back,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on “Squawk Box,” the financial outlet’s morning news and talk show. “I think there were a lot of people who felt that the layoffs would be permanent, and it’s obvious that there’s so much demand that people have to bring people back.”

    Experts and investors alike have been speculating for several months whether the economy would eventually undergo a “U-shaped” recovery, where a slow return to previous market highs takes a period of 12 to 24 months, or see a “V-shaped” economic recovery - a sharp bounce back after a brief period of economic collapse.

    As a result of the new jobs report, many now believe that the US’ recovery will be closer to the “V-shaped” variety. Brian Belkin, the chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets, told the Wall Street Journal that “there’s a massive amount of negativity among macro analysts, but the proof is in the pudding.”

    May Jobs Report Sees US Employers Add 2.5 Million Jobs

    US and global markets saw their respective Friday closing figures largely impacted by the release of the US Department of Labor’s May jobs report, which revealed that the unemployment rate in the Land of the Free fell to 13.3%, as employers added 2.5 million jobs.

    “These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” reads the report. “In May, employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade.”

    The report also found that employment opportunities within the US government had “continued to decline sharply.” Government jobs dropped by 585,000 in May.

    However, it’s worth noting that despite the added jobs, some 21 million Americans are still unemployed. 

    In a note seen by the Journal, Nick Bunker, an economist working with hiring website Indeed, wrote that while the economic recovery started earlier than expected, “don’t get too excited” just yet.

    “It’s not clear how enduring this will be,” the note adds.

    Related:

    Dow Soars 911 Points as COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Spikes, More US States Reopen
    Dow Jumps 529 Points Amid Optimism Over COVID-19 Vaccine, Reopening US Economies
    China Stocks Tumble on Spiking Sino-US Tension, Lingering Economic Uncertainty Triggered by COVID-19
    US Biotech Firm Slammed for 'Dodgy Stock Offer Timed to Clinical Trial Results on COVID-19 Vaccine'
    US Stock Futures Drop Following Consecutive Gains in May
    Tags:
    US economy, Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse