Register
18:17 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold bar

    How Far Will Gold Decline as Countries Embark on Easing Corona Lockdowns?

    © Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/74/1078717484_0:125:3133:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_b8b8bddb59030c98b7a7c63dcd0ce9a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005071079233044-how-far-will-gold-decline-as-countries-embark-on-easing-corona-lockdowns/

    As quite a few US states along with countries like Italy and Germany are gradually easing anti-coronavirus measures, financiers and analysts are increasingly speculating about the fate of gold, which has of late been on a steady rise.

    The easing of lockdown restrictions in a number of locations worldwide - like in Germany, for instance - could spur optimism with regard to conventional currencies and thereby reduce the appeal of gold as a safe haven, FX Empire reported, adding that news about the German high court challenging the European Central Bank’s bond-buying authority has already made the euro weaker against the US dollar. The edition notes that the trend could create downward pressure on global gold prices.

    As the lockdown is being eased only gradually, as has been expected, gold might go lower in the short term, before it could potentially rise again, the edition’s economic analyst and contributor Arkadiusz Sieroń remarks.

    “And we could see second waves [of the pandemic], at least in some places”, he says, stressing that the self-distancing measures will not disappear overnight, making the much-sought economic rebound much less vigorous than one might hope for.

    The analyst suggests that there will be a great deal of uncertainty in the market throughout the process of easing the lockdowns, thereby underpinning the gold prices. This is even more the case given the “eroding US-China trade relations”.

    On top of this, Sieron writes, when the lockdowns finally come to an end, investors will have to wake up to the fact that there are negative consequences to super-easy monetary and fiscal policies, such as “very low real interest rates and high public debts".

    Although the price is expected to dip in the short term, chances are that the drop will be followed by a reverse upward trend in the US, for instance, as investors might go on buying gold as insurance against a rise in money supply and the federal debt, as well as against geopolitical risks, the analyst sums up, citing the upcoming presidential vote, as well as a potential second coronavirus wave.

    The US along with a number of European countries like Italy, Germany, and Britain are currently drawing up plans to gradually ease their coronavirus-induced lockdowns, which have taken gold prices to roughly $1,700 an ounce.

    According to fresh Johns Hopkins University estimates, the US has to date seen over 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and about 73,500 related deaths, taking first spot in the ranking. It is followed by Spain and Italy, with over 220,000 and 214,000 cases respectively.

    Related:

    Caracas Reportedly Urges Bank of England to Sell Venezuela's Gold to UN for Anti-COVID-19 Efforts
    Tehran Denies US Envoy's Claims About Iran Helping Venezuela in Exchange for Gold
    'Neither Bird, Nor Drone': Aussie Claims to Have Spotted Speeding UFO Over Gold Coast
    Tags:
    economy, gold, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse