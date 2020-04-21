Price of WTI May Futures Falls to Negative Value at NYMEX Again

As of 10.16 a.m Moscow time (06:16 GMT), the price of WTI crude May futures reached negative $4.04 for barrel. At the same time, the price of June futures was increasing by 0.34 percent to $20.5 for barrel. Tuesday is the last day of WTI May futures trading at the NYMEX.
The price of June futures for Brent oil was seeing a 7.39 percent drop to $23.64 for barrel.
Oil markets have experienced serious turmoil in recent months, first when oil-producing countries failed to reach an agreement on output cuts and later when severe quarantine measures and decline in the industry across the world resulted in historically low demand for the product.
