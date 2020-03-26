Register
20:36 GMT26 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the Wall Street in New York

    Dow Rallies Over 1,300 Points Despite US Jobless Claims Recording All-Time High

    © AFP 2020 / JEWEL SAMAD
    Business
    Get short URL
    535
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003261078721206-dow-rallies-over-1300-points-despite-us-jobless-claims-recording-all-time-high/

    US stocks made high jumps Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) moved over 1,300 points into the green despite news that some 3.28 million Americans filed unemployment claims the week prior.

    Marking a three-day streak, the Dow had gained 1,351 points at the closing bell, while the S&P 500 jumped 154.51 points, and the Nasdaq Composite spiked by 413.24 points. Stocks belonging to Boeing, American Express and Nike, which rose more than 8% during trading, largely drove the Dow’s more than 6% increase.

    The DJIA's closing figure captured the index's biggest three-day surge since 1931 as it rose over 20%.

    Elsewhere, Asian markets took a nosedive as traders awaited the release of the US Labor Department’s report on American unemployment claims. Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the market’s losses by falling 882.03 points, or 4.51%, into the red. 

    European markets, however, managed to maintain their positions in green territory despite earlier losses. The UK’s Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 index wrapped up trading with a 127.53-point gain, and the German Dax Performance index closed with a rally of 126.70 points. 

    Oil prices, meanwhile, fell after undergoing a three-day gain. With shrinking oil demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Texas Intermediate crude figures slipped nearly 6%, and Brent crude followed suit with a 2.63% drop.

    “With lockdowns in many countries, expectations of oil demand contracting by more than 10 million barrels per day are rising,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note seen by Reuters. “Such demand loss will increase the supply glut.”

    Citing a Wednesday report from the US Energy Information Administration, the outlet reported that US crude inventories had risen by 1.6 million barrels in the last week, a high that now marks the ninth week of continued spikes. This production is in addition to promised increases in output by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Unemployment Claims Hit Record Highs

    With stocks trading sharply higher despite US data revealing that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the previous week, analysts have suggested that the trend signals investors’ hope that the $2 trillion stimulus package cleared by the US Senate late Wednesday will help blunt the economic downturn.

    “Investors believe data like today will make it more likely that the [US House of Representatives] will pass the stimulus bill,” Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co, told the Wall Street Journal. “The deeper and the worse the numbers are in the near term, the more possibility there is for a [fiscal] response, which powers the rebound on the other side.”

    The US Labor Department’s Thursday report noted that the latest unemployment claim numbers marked the “highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series,” as more than 3 million claims were submitted in just one week.

    US states that reported more than 100,000 jobless claims in the week ending March 21 include Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Texas, New Jersey and Massachusetts, among others. 

    However, claims data released by the federal agency likely doesn’t provide a full picture of the situation, as some state websites encountered technical difficulties. Across the Land of the Free, Americans have voiced their frustrations on the matter on social media, with hundreds of netizens complaining of crashing sites and experiencing extended wait times in a bid to reach unemployment call centers.

    Keith Hall, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office and adviser to US President George W. Bush, spoke to the Journal in regards to the federal report, saying, “We haven’t seen this big of a free fall before … not even during the Depression.”

    “It’s really like an instant Great Recession.”

    Multitrillion-Dollar Stimulus Package Moves Ahead

    Thursday’s closing figures also come on the heels of the US Senate unanimously passing the $2 trillion economic relief bill late Wednesday. After days’ worth of stalled negotiations, the measure managed to clear the Senate with a vote of 96 to 0.

    The 880-page legislation, which includes funds for direct payments to millions of US families and provides financial cushions to shuttered businesses, is considered the largest economic relief bill in US history.

    "We couldn't be more pleased with the unprecedented response from the Senate to protect American workers and American business in this situation," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a White House briefing hours before the vote.

    The measure has since been passed to the US House, which is expected to vote on it Friday. US President Donald Trump has indicated that once the legislation clears the congressional chambers and arrives on his desk, he will sign it.

    Related:

    Dow Spikes Over 2,100 Points on Heels of Possible US Economic Stimulus Package
    Dow Up Nearly 500 Points as US Senate Inches Toward Possible Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill
    US Major Stock Indexes Rise on Optimism Over Gov't Rescue Bill and Fed Reserve's Stimulus Promise
    United Kingdom Issues 'Stay-at-Home' Order as US Stocks Rebound Over Hopes of Stimulus
    US Stocks Bounce Back in Best Day in 87 Years on Coronavirus Aid Package News
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, US Stocks, US economy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse