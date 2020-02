The decline came on the heels of the worst drop of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in history, on Thursday when it lost 1,190 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,000 points on Friday, dropping 4 per cent on the back of traders' fears of coronavirus spread as it affects a growing number of countries.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 lost 3.7 per cent in early morning trade, while the Nasdaq suffered a decline of 3.5 per cent.

The tumble comes amid a major week-long sell-off, prompted by fears of the coronavirus epidemic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW