Register
13:59 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A businessmen walks past the entrance to a HSBC bank branch in London.

    HSBC to Cut 35,000 Jobs, Reduce Europe, US Footprints in Bid to Expand Asian and Middle East Markets

    © AFP 2019 / Justin Tallis
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 91
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002181078341555-hsbc-to-cut-35000-jobs-reduce-europe-us-footprints-in-bid-to-expand-asian-and-middle-east-markets/

    The company reported its annual earnings for 2019 with major losses, citing Brexit, lower central bank interest rates and the coronavirus epidemic, among others.

    British multinational investment bank HSBC has planned to axe roughly 35,000 jobs and $100bn in company assets in a bid to keep up with competitors as the company struggles with numerous issues, it was announced on Tuesday.

    The company said in a press statement and webinar that it will stop European stock trading and reduce branches across the United States, as well as merge private and public wealth management.

    HSBC aims to cut back on $4.5bn in costs and plans to boost investment across Asia, despite protests at the bank's Asian headquarters in Hong Kong and the coronavirus outbreak. According to the company, loans and advances grew 5 percent, and gained a further 255,000 more customers, or 3 percent.

    Interim boss Noel Quinn told the press that HSBC could shed around 15 percent of staff over three years, with targets of "closer to 200,000".

    The restructuring would be one of the largest from a blue chip lender in over 10 years, he added.

    Fears over the coronavirus outbreak have hit staff and customers, with long-term revenues being impacted due to disrupted supply chains, Quinn added.

    Chief financial officer, Ewen Stevenson, told Reuters that the bank expected additional loan losses in the first quarter 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

    Profits began to haemorrhage in 2019, where Europe's largest lender by assets lost a third of its pre-tax revenues, or $13.35bn, below its target of $20.03, due to $7.3bn in European and global banking write-offs.

    HSBC has also cited underperformance across the US and Europe, with the bank set to axe around 30 percent of its US operations to attract wealthy and global clients. An estimated 10,000 initial job cuts were reportedly announced in October last year.

    Stock buybacks would be suspended for two years to pay for the bank's restructuring, with plans to invest $100bn in "higher returning areas" over the next three years, as well as pay $6bn in restructuring costs.

    HSBC will also keep its global investment banking hub in London to cull its European footprint, Reuters reported, adding that the bank aims to grow across Asian and Middle Eastern markets and slash its role in the equities trading industry.

    The news comes after a report accused the UK bank of major financial fraud, including unfair charges against customers defaulting on sub-prime loans and fighting European Union attempts to reign in financial crime, with some slamming the finance hub as the "money laundering capital of the world". The US Department of Justice also fined the bank's Geneva private banking branch $192m after the latter admitted helping individuals and corporations offshore nearly $1.3bn in assets to avoid paying federal taxes up to 2007.

     

    Related:

    HSBC Fined $192 Mln After Admitting Its Swiss Private Banking Arm Helped Americans Evade Taxes
    India’s Central Bank Keeps Key Monetary Rate Unchanged, Forecasts 2020-21 GDP Growth at 6%
    China's Central Bank to Disinfect and Eliminate Cash to Fight Coronavirus - Reports
    ‘World Economy Would Collapse’ If City of London Stopped Laundering Money, Says HSBC Whistleblower
    Tags:
    debt restructuring, restructuring, job cuts, offshore tax havens, HSBC, banking system, banking sector
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Stick of Fortune or Japanese 'Naked' Festival
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse