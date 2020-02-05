Register
14:23 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing

    US, Chinese Officials to Meet to Discuss Huawei Blacklisting, Broader Tech War – Report

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/42/1078204222.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002051078235498-us-chinese-officials-to-meet-to-discuss-huawei-blacklisting-broader-tech-war--report/

    In his annual State of the Nation address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised the state of relations between the US and China as “perhaps the best…we have ever had,” and said that the Phase One trade agreement recently signed between Washington and Beijing had succeeded in confronting China’s alleged “massive theft of American jobs.”

    Senior Trump administration officials plan on meeting with their Chinese counterparts later this month to discuss impending new restrictions against Chinese technology giant Huawei and the US relationship with the Chinese technology sector in general, Reuters has reported, citing two sources said to be familiar with the matter.

    The meeting, scheduled for 28 February, will include a discussion on the recently leaked plans by the US Commerce Department to introduce new rules meant to further reduce US technology-related shipments to Huawei, one of the sources said.

    On the US side, the gathering is expected to include Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper. The Chinese officials expected to be present were not named.

    Tech War vs. Economic Bottom Line

    US tech giants including Microsoft, Intel, Google and others have each expressed fears that restrictions against Huawei and other Chinese technology companies could lead to billions of dollars in lost exports. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei in May 2019 over alleged threats to US national security, but has repeatedly issued waivers to allow US firms to continue doing business with the company.

    Members of the media film the new iPhone 7 at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2016
    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Members of the media film the new iPhone 7 at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2016

    Recently, it was reported that the Commerce Department has been seeking to expand its legal powers to curb tech shipments to China, but has faced resistance from other departments in Washington, prompting an inter-agency review. The Commerce Department reportedly put the finishing touches on the new rules in December.

    Under present regulations, Washington has the ability to ban American companies from selling potentially sensitive technology directly to firms on the so-called entity list. However, it has little control over how foreign companies manage technology of foreign origin. This has led to Huawei and other Chinese companies quickly finding replacements outside the US market, limiting the entities list’s effectiveness. Proposed changes would expand US authorities and allow the Commerce Department to forbid foreign companies from selling American-made software or technology to listed firms.

    Last week, in defiance of the Trump administration, Washington’s British allies formally granted Huawei the right to build part of the UK’s 5G mobile internet network, joining Germany, France and other US allies in rejecting US pressure against the Chinese tech giant.

    The meeting on Huawei follows the signing of the so-called Phase One trade deal signed last month, which committed Beijing to the purchase of some $200 billion in US agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services. The Trump administration has promised to keep up tariff pressure until a second and final phase of the agreement can be signed.

    Related:

    Huawei Resumes Production With Gov't Approval as Coronavirus Lockdown Continues - Reports
    Aussie Media, Security Experts Claim Huawei Spying Via WiFi Routers, Despite Reports Debunking Myth
    House Republicans Rip UK’s Huawei Move, Claim It Will Affect British-American ‘Special Relationship’
    'Made in Europe': Huawei Pledges 5G Network for EU Market
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse