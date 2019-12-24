NWF Samruk-Kazyna to Develop Cooperation With AIFC

The Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund wants to develop cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in offering the Fund's companies' shares, its press service said.

During his visit to the AIFC, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna, said that the main joint task for 2020 is the upcoming placement of the Fund's large portfolio of companies – Air Astana, KazMunayGas, Kazakhtelecom and others – on IPO/SPO as part of the privatisation programme.

With this problem solved, only one thing will remain in the Fund's privatisation programme: placing the national carrier KTZ on IPO, which is planned for 2023.

Yessimov pointed out the great potential of the domestic financial platform, which opens up prospects for Kazakhstan's traders.

"Last year, when Kazatomprom shares were placed, 85% of the shares sold were offered on the London Stock Exchange, and 15% were placed on the AIFC exchange. In the same year, more than half of the shares were successfully placed on the AIFC", Yessimov said.

© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova World cities. Astana

AIFC manager Kairat Kelimbetov noted that the Samruk-Kazyna-AIFC partnership has been stable since the financial centre’s creation.

"Kazatomprom shares have already been successfully issued on the AIX platform. This helped both the Fund in raising equity and us in terms of demonstrating the capabilities of the exchange. In 2020, we plan to bring the cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna and the AIFC to a new level, including in terms of issuing securities", Kelimbetov said.