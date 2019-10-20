Register
12:08 GMT +320 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past an advertisement promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan, U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services at foreign exchange store in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2015

    Done With the Greenback: Russia Eyeing Euro, Yuan-Denominated Loans

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    The 2020 budget plan allows foreign loans to amount to $3 trillion, with the government seeking bonds in currencies different from the dollar. While so-called Panda bonds are already in the making, no less hope has been pinned on Russia’s vast gold reserves, expected to buffer potential price volatility on oil.

    Replying to reporters’ questions on the sidelines of an IMF and World bank meeting, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has pointed out that in view of the impact of US sanctions on the country’s sovereign debt market, Moscow has been creating the infrastructure to use the yuan and euro for loans.

    Although there are fewer euro investors, Russia doesn’t have any issue about limitations on borrowing in the greenback, the finance minister asserted stressing Moscow would not issue dollar-denominated Eurobonds.

    Russia’s budget for the upcoming year allows Moscow to reach up to $3 trillion in foreign borrowing, but the figure is naturally smaller if the foreign loans are euro-denominated, Siluanov noted.
    Separately, in the foreseeable future, Russia is planning to issue the long-awaited “Panda” bonds, which are sovereign bonds issued in yuans, with the move due to allow Russia and its largest trade partner China to shrug off the economic pressure of sanctions and tariffs, a new round of which was slapped on Russia last month.

    In late September, the US introduced sanctions against several Russian nationals, a few vessels and one entity, with the round becoming the 75th since 2011.

    One of the earlier batches of limitations prohibited US banks from certain types of joint operations with regard to Russia's sovereign debt market and stipulated that Washington would strictly oppose any lending to Russia by international creditors.

    One of the stumbling blocks has also been the US’s ruined trade ties with China, which Russia has maintained strong cooperation with. However, Siluanov noted in an interview with CNBC, Moscow would by no means cash in on the trade woes between Washington and Beijing.

    In Gold Bullion We Trust

    The finance chief shared that there is a way for Russia to combat drops in oil prices with the help of the country’s gold bullion. Admitting that the Russian economy is affected by low oil prices, since the former is "undoubtedly, to a large extent linked to oil production and refining", the finance minister went on to detail:

    “Therefore, our challenge is to try and reduce our reliance on the global prices of energy resources. For these reasons, the budget is being based on budget rules that take into account an oil price of 42 dollars a barrel", he started off continuing that regardless of how things work out with oil prices, “we will be able to finance our obligations, because we have accumulated sufficient gold reserves – over 7 percent of GDP", Siluanov underscored.

    He explained that even if oil prices drop to 30 or 20 dollars a barrel, the government would manage to fulfil its obligations for three years without any shocking damage to the budget.

    Related:

    Pound Slides Against Euro As No Deal Brexit Prospects Increase
    Russia Crush Scotland 4-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Home Qualifier
    Dutch Military Plans Third F-35 Squadron With 1 Billion Euro Purchase
    Tags:
    yuan, Russia, dollar, US, finance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse