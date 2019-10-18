EU ‘Regrets’ Record US Tariffs Over Airbus, Sees no Other Way but to Retaliate – Trade Chief

The statement comes in response to the imposition of tariffs by the United States on a record $7.5 billion worth of EU goods, after the WTO ruled that EU nations gave illegal state aid to Airbus.

The EU trade commissioner, Cecilia Malmstrom, has criticised the latest US move to increase levies on EU imports and said there was “no alternative” but to hit back with own sanctions relating to Boeing.

“We regret the choice of the US to move ahead with tariffs,” Malmstrom said in a statement on Friday. “This step leaves us no alternative but to follow through in due course with our own tariffs in the Boeing case, where the US has been found in breach of WTO rules.”

The EU trade chief added that US sanctions would inflict “very significant damage” to the supply chain of the aircraft sectors across the Atlantic and cause “collateral damage to many other sectors already suffering under the current trade tensions.”

Rather than exchange hostilities, Malmstrom said, the EU and the EU should negotiate a settlement that is “balanced and compliant with the WTO.”

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW