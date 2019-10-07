Saudi Arabia's Market Authority Facilitates Listing of Foreign Companies - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi Securities Depository Centre Company has already signed two contracts with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Bahrain Clear to allow foreign companies to make listings on Tadawul.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) has introduced measures to allow foreign companies to carry out listings on the country's main stock exchange, Tadawul, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Tadawul's head, Khalid Al Hussan.

Listing in corporate finance is a set of procedures referring to a company's shares being on a list of stocks that are officially traded on a stock exchange.

These changes are related to the importance of greater integration between regional capital markets, according to Al Hussan. This will also make it easier for issuers to access new sources of financing.