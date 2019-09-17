Energy Minister Says Oil Supply Back to Normal After Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - Report

The energy minister also announced that the country's oil market is expected to be fully back online by the end of September.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has declared that oil supply is fully back online after the devastating attack against two Aramco facilities that were carried out by Yemeni Houthi rebels' drones on 14 September.

The minister also stated that the county's oil market is expected to be fully back online by the end of this month, adding that the kingdom will remain a secure supplier of global oil markets, and that Saudi authorities will take strict measures to prevent further attacks.

News of this development come as Aramco allowed its employees to enter one of the stricken installations for the first time since the attack.

On 14 September, two compounds belonging to Aramco caught massive fire after being hit by a drone strike.

The company had to shut them down, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide.

Despite the fact that the responsibility for the attack was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States blamed Iran for this incident instead, with Tehran denying these accusations.