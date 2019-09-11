Hong Kong Stock Exchange Launches Takeover Bid For London Counterpart

The exchange, one of the biggest in Europe, had plans to buy financial information provider Refinitiv for £21.9 to help the platform expand trading across multiple regions and currencies, potentially rivalling Bloomberg and others.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. has shocked markets after offering to purchase the London Stock Exchange Group Plc for £29.6bn.

“Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come,” HKEX CEO Charles Li said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that both exchanges had "great brands, financial strength and proven growth track records.”

Mr Li said that the acquisition would "connect East and West" and offer customers "greater innovation, risk management and trading opportunities".

He added: "A combined group will be strongly placed to benefit from the dynamic and evolving macroeconomic landscape, whilst enhancing the long-term resilience and relevance of London and Hong Kong as global financial centres.

A London Stock Exchange - Hong Kong Exchanges merger would be a bold move. One of course is at the heart of an ageing financial centre struggling with a larger and more powerful neighbor, in a moment of acute political crisis, and the other is Hong Kong. — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) September 11, 2019

​Following the news, LSE shares have jumped around 9pc.

The HKEX said that both exchanges were "two of the world's premier market infrastructure businesses" which, when combined, would help "enhance and capture global capital and data flows".

A HKEX spokesperson said: "The proposed combination would strengthen both businesses, better position them to innovate across markets and geographies, and offer market participants and investors unprecedented global market connectivity.

HKEX also intends to apply for secondary listings of shares on the London Stock Exchange in what has been seen as a 'commitment to the UK' amid political turmoil with Beijing.

At the time of the announcement, UK business secretary Andrea Leadsom had been speaking on Bloomberg TV and said that whilst the UK welcomed foreign investment, it would “look very carefully at anything that had security implications for the UK”.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW