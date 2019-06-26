Register
23:51 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Rises 200% YTD, Rally More Sustainable Than in 2017 – Reports

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Sukhorukov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Digital currencies are back in the media spotlight with a bang as the most widely-recognised crypto, bitcoin, posts an impressive 200-percent rally.

    Kristian Rouz – The world's best-known cryptocurrency bitcoin has gained an unexpected boost, surpassing the $12,000 threshold  and hitting its highest since January 2018. Experts say the bitcoin rally was triggered by Facebook's plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, as well as the latest rise in popularity of so-called “stablecoins”, which are pegged to fiat currencies.

    Bitcoin posted its 15-month high of $11,247.62 on the Bitstamp crypto exchange Sunday, later retreating 1.9 percent to $11,039.62 the following day. The rally comes amid rising optimism among investors, as cryptocurrencies appear to be regaining trust and are being gradually admitted into mainstream finance.

    Digital currencies attracted close attention worldwide in late 2017, when Bitcoin surged above $20,000 over a few weeks. Detractors at the time alleged cryptocurrencies were a short-lived speculative phenomenon, and their only use could be for the financing of criminal activity and terror, as well as to avoid financial rules and regulations.

    That rally fizzled out quickly, and digital currencies fell out of the news cycle. However, now bitcoin appears to be back, and – unlike in 2017 – many experts say cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

    “Smart money and institutions have certainly begun to come in”, John Patrick Mullin, a Hong Kong-based blockchain expert said.

    Bitcoin's resurgence is attributed to Facebook's recent announcement, in which the social media giant said it would introduce a cryptocurrency of its own, known as Libra. Investors began to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies thereafter in the hopes that Libra would be used by a wider audience of Facebook users.

    A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019

    Another reason behind the bitcoin surge is its upcoming “halving” in May 2020. “Halving” refers to a scheduled decrease in rewards for bitcoin miners – in other words, starting next May, miners will get less bitcoin for solving equal amounts of math problems.

    This will decrease the supply of the coin and make the mining process more costly as well as time- and energy-consuming. In anticipation of a possible spike in bitcoin’s value, many investors have decided to buy bitcoin now.

    The reward for bitcoin miners cuts in half every four years by its default algorithm in order to prevent inflation.

    “Bitcoin always does a 200-percent pump within one year before the halving and another much, much bigger pump in the year after the halving”, Marius Kramer of the crypto investing company Ember Fund in Stuttgart, Germany said.

    Additionally, some say the anticipation of a new global recession, geostrategic tensions, as well as the adoption of cryptocurrencies by some nation states – such as Venezuela – have also supported the bitcoin rally.

    So far, bitcoin has already surged 200 percent year-to-date.

    ​Still, many investors remain sceptical despite the growing confidence of bitcoin's prospects as a legitimate asset and payment method. Many fear the intensified attempts to regulate or restrict the use of bitcoin by national governments and central banks.

    Others are voicing concerns over the lack of a legal and regulatory framework , suggesting that bitcoin transactions in many countries could be put into the same bin with money laundering or terror-financing.

    It remains to be seen how long this new rally will last, and whether longer-term market fundamentals will eventually play a greater role in bitcoin price-setting than short-lived speculative trends.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse