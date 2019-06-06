Register
17:31 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017

    Qatar’s Economy Booming Under Embargo, GDP Growth Expected at 2.5-3% - Gov’t Financial Body

    © REUTERS / Stringer/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (14)
    0 0 0

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Qatar’s economy has been performing even better under economic sanctions than it did before, with GDP growth expected to reach 2.5-3 percent, Yousuf Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Financial Center Authority, told Sputnik on Thursday in an interview.

    "The IMF report was very positive, we are looking at 2.5-3 percent growth levels despite the blockade … If you look at Qatar’s GDP figures, fiscal surplus, current account surplus, they are among the best in the region in the Middle East, despite being blockaded by our neighboring countries. We have proven to be resilient, we have done a fabulous job in terms of protecting our economy. As a matter of fact, our economy has performed better in the blockade in 2019 than before the blockade. Economic indicators are better now than pre-crisis. We are happy about that," Al-Jaida said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    He stressed that Qatar had been able to prove that it had "a very resilient economy."

    READ MORE: Qatar to Use Sovereign Wealth Fund to Diversify Energy Sources - Minister

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said earlier this week that Qatar’s economic performance improved in 2018. According to the IMF, the country’s GDP growth in 2019 is expected to reach 2.6 percent, up from 2.2 percent in 2018, despite the Saudi-led economic sanctions.

    On Investments Beyond GCC

    Qatar is interested in investing more in the East, beyond the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Yousuf Al-Jaida told Sputnik.

    "We have massive initiatives in terms of opening up our real estate. We are also directing our investments towards the East and establishing new strategic alliances beyond GCC. Russia is among some of these countries, China, India, Japan, South Korea. That’s a strategic step to diversify our economy," Al-Jaida said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al-Thani inaugurates the International Petroleum Technology conference in Doha, Qatar
    © AP Photo /
    Qatar to Attend Gulf Summit in Mecca Amid Blockade
    Al-Jaida explained that Qatar was in the process of "opening up" its economy, reforming the legal framework "to cater for more foreign direct investments into the state of Qatar."

    GCC is an alliance of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. However, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017.

    On Qatar's Dependence on LNG

    Qatar will remain focused on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as primary energy fuel, Yousuf Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Financial Center Authority, told Sputnik on Thursday in an interview.

    "Qatar is the largest LNG exporter in the word, as you know we have the third biggest natural reserves in terms of LNG. LNG is our focus for the future, we diversified away from oil. Oil represents 20 percent of our energy exports, but the focus will remain on LNG in the near future for a very, very long time," Al-Jaida said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    An LNG regasification terminal
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    ‘Molecules of US Freedom’: US Energy Department Introduces New Terms for Natural Gas
    Al-Jaida pointed out that Qatar had "made a bet 15 years ago, that LNG will [be] the power source in the energy sector" and was "proven right."

    "It seems the rest of the world is aligned in seeing LNG as the most prominent energy source in the future," Al-Jaida said.

    SPIEF began on Thursday and will last through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (14)
    Tags:
    embargo, GDP growth, LNG, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse