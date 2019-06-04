Huawei Wants India to Decide Independently on 5G Amid US Crackdown

While pressuring its allies in Europe to give up on plans to develop a 5G network with Huawei's help, the US government added the Chinese tech giant to a trade blacklist. Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, whose Android operating system is currently used by Huawei mobile phones.

Chinese telecom titan Huawei Technologies said that Indian government should take an independent choice soon on the firm's participation in the country's 5G network's development.

"It is a right time for the telecom department to make the decision after almost 6-8 months of close engagement, and are quite happy and positive about the engagement," Huawei India chief executive Jay Chen said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

In turn, Indian telecommunications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that that the government would take a thoughtful look into the possibility of Huawei's participation in the 5G trials.

"Participation of 5G is not conditional on the trial being started. Whether a company is allowed to participate or not is a complex question, including security issues," Prasad added.

Commenting on US crackdown on Huawei, one of the major players in developing equipment for 5G technology, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Washington is employing all possible means to make citizens of the United States and other countries believe that the company is a security threat and has been asked to provide evidence to back up the accusations.

US companies now must seek the government's permission to trade with the Chinese telecom company. As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

Huawei has refuted allegations that it is being sponsored by the Chinese state and is spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns.