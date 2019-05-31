Rosatom Expects Growing Risks for Foreign Projects Over Western Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The continued effect of western sanctions on Russia increases political risks for foreign projects of the country’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, an annual report of Atomenergoprom, which is part of the corporation, showed on Friday.

Atomenergoprom is an umbrella organisation for the Russian civil nuclear companies.

"This risk tends to increase because the continuing sanctions pressure on Russian individuals and entities as a whole boosts uncertainty in the possibility of implementation of certain economic projects," the report read, adding that the risk of "changing regulatory and political climate in foreign states" restricted the activities of the corporation and organisations that were part of its structure.

Still, the corporation concluded eight intergovernmental agreements and 20 major interagency deals in 2018, according to the report.

The document also showed that Rosatom’s portfolio of orders for the coming 10 years included projects worth $133.2 billion in 2018, compared to $133.5 billion in 2017.

Notably, this portfolio currently includes 36 nuclear power plant unit projects implemented across the world.