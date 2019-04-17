EU Reveals List of $20 Bln of US Goods Under Threat of Tariffs Amid Boeing Row

Last week, US trade authorities published a preliminary list of EU products which could face additional duties in retaliation to EU subsidies to Airbus. The EU, in turn, stated on Tuesday that it will release on Wednesday a list of products that might face new duties over US state subsidies to aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing.

The European Commission released its list of US products on Wednesday, with a total worth of $20 billion, on which the European Union may potentially impose tariffs due to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute regarding Boeing and Airbus subsidies, the commission said in a press release.

"The European Commission has today launched a public consultation on a preliminary list of products from the United States on which the European Union may take countermeasures in the context of the ongoing Boeing dispute at the… WTO… The list published today covers a range of items, from aircrafts to chemicals and agri-food products (including everything from frozen fish and citrus fruits to ketchup), that overall represent around USD20 billion of United States exports into the European Union," the release read.

READ MORE: Trump: US to Slap $11bln Tariffs on EU Products Over Subsidies to Airbus

The US imports that are likely to face new duties include planes, helicopters, tractors, as well as fish, tobacco and video game consoles.

© AFP 2019 / GERARD CERLES EU Agrees to Start Trade Talks With US Amid Tariff Row Escalation

The public consultation on the list will last until 31 May.

The move comes after on 9 April, US President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration was imposing tariffs on $11 billion worth of EU products due to the bloc's subsidies to Airbus. Following the official announcement, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released a preliminary list of EU products, which could face additional duties. In response, Airbus stated that the most recent WTO report would enable the bloc to consider "even greater countermeasures."

The trade war between the US and the European Union started last year after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose higher tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Europe responded with counter-tariffs on a number of US goods.